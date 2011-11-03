StyleCaster
How To: Add A Little Funk To Your Tights

Jessica Rubin
Now that bare legs seem obscene and pants become your go-to wardrobe item, it’s time to start thinking about tights. We can’t just let our lovely skirts and dresses gather dust in the back of our closets, right?

Tights are so much more than a simple device for wearing your fancy frocks in the cold months. They can be a fashion statement all on their own, elevating a simple look and taking an outfit from day to night. Whether you go with a metallic pair or opt for a tie-dye hippy look, your gams will be thanking you for the warmth and the chic touch.

We’ve picked five of our favorite pairs of tights and created outfits around them to showcase all the ways we want to wear this fall and winter trend. Click through the slideshow above for these StyleCaster-approved looks.

Are you ready to forego the bare leg and add a little fun to your fall dress-up?

Free People Burnout Velvet Dress, $98, at ShopbopFogal Pearls Tights, $65, at Barneys New York

Embellished Chunky Sweater, $27.80, at Forever 21BOBI Supreme Jersey Skirt, $39, at Revolve ClothingHerringbone Knit Tights, $7.80, at Forever 21

Belle Dress, $58, at Need Supply Co.Ochre Tie Dye Tights, $20, at Topshop

Feeling Fascination Dress, $44.99, at Mod ClothKate Spade New York Scallop Detail Tights, $28, at Nordstrom

The Sleeveless Tee, $62, at AG JeansMadewell Laser Cut Leather Shorts, $198, at ShopbopLunch Break Cardigan, $59.50, at Madewell; Gal Stern Goldfish Tights, $64, at Far Fetch

