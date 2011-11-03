How To: Add A Little Funk To Your Tights

Now that bare legs seem obscene and pants become your go-to wardrobe item, it’s time to start thinking about tights. We can’t just let our lovely skirts and dresses gather dust in the back of our closets, right?

Tights are so much more than a simple device for wearing your fancy frocks in the cold months. They can be a fashion statement all on their own, elevating a simple look and taking an outfit from day to night. Whether you go with a metallic pair or opt for a tie-dye hippy look, your gams will be thanking you for the warmth and the chic touch.

We’ve picked five of our favorite pairs of tights and created outfits around them to showcase all the ways we want to wear this fall and winter trend. Click through the slideshow above for these StyleCaster-approved looks.

Are you ready to forego the bare leg and add a little fun to your fall dress-up?