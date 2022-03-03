15 Housewarming Gifts That Aren’t Your Basic Wine Bottle or Candle—Including Personalized & Last-Minute Ideas

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but it seems like lately everyone’s moving into a new apartment, or at least planning to. Or… they’ve been living like they just moved in after transitioning places smack dab in the middle of the pandemic, and haven’t been able to throw a proper get together until now. My roommate and I are actually in the midst of organizing a small housewarming party. It got me thinking about what to give people who are going through such a momentous change.

During my whole thought process, I realized the best way to figure out what to buy others is to think of what I’d like to receive for myself (*hint, hint*). I wracked my brain for ideas that go above and beyond the run-of-the-mill bottle of alcohol or fuzzy throw blanket. After all, thought and care are perhaps the best gifts to receive from a loved one in any situation.

From an electric candle lighter to frozen coffee, it’s guaranteed you won’t show up to their housewarming party with the same box of chocolates as another guest.

Below, find 15 of the most thoughtful and unique housewarming gifts, including personalized and last-minute options, too.

Homesick New Home Candle

Homesick carries a ton of destination-themed candles, along with ones inspired by special occasions. The New Home Candle is such a fitting present to bring to a housewarming party. It’s a touch more thoughtful than a normal candle you could easily pick up from Whole Foods.

Le Creuset Tea Kettle

If they’re big tea drinkers or fans of aesthetically-pleasing kitchen brands, get them a Le Creuset tea kettle. It’s high-quality and worthy of an everlasting spot on their stovetop.

The Sill Plant

On the off chance you can’t make it to your friend’s housewarming party, pick a plant from The Sill’s vast lineup and send it straight to their doorstep. Choose the planter style and color you think they’ll love most and type out a message to complete your gift.

TRUFF Best Seller Pack

Stocking up on spices, condiments and oils really adds up when you first move into a new home. Truffle-infused hot sauces and oils will get them started in the most delicious and luxurious way possible.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Gifting a TV is a stretch, but getting them a streaming device isn’t. One like Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is affordable yet game-changing. Now, they’ll be able to flip between Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max without any sudden technical difficulties.

Picnic Time Acacia Circo Cheese Cutting Board Set

Give a gift they can use for hosting future events in their new home. Everyone loves a good cheese board, and this one is a total kitchen centerpiece and comes with matching cutting tools.

REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter

Everyone’s go-to housewarming gift is a candle, but what about also getting something to light those candles with? Add in this TikTok-viral electric lighter and they’ll be ready to burn the scent you got them right then and there.

Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar

Take the personalized route with a customized desk calendar from Artifact Uprising. With it, they’ll be able to curate all of their favorite memories into one display-worthy calendar that comes on a chic wooden easel.

The Body Shop Soothe & Smooth Gift Set

Moving into a new home is quite frankly exhausting, no matter how much you prepare in advance. That’s why a self-care gift, like this The Body Shop set, might be just what they’re craving.

Anthropologie Lustered Coupe Glasses

Get your friend who’s trying to jazz up their bar cart a set of vibey drinking glasses from Anthropologie instead of another bottle of grocery store wine. They’ll thank you repeatedly for this service.

NEST New York Lotion & Soap Set

A fancy set of hand soap and lotion probably isn’t something we’d buy for our own abode, but helping our friends live their bougiest life is what we do best.

Zara Waffle Knit Kitchen Towel Set

If you haven’t checked out Zara Home yet, you’re missing out big time. Here, you’ll find a ton of housewarming gifts that look super chic and match with any aesthetic. Take, for example, this trio of waffle knit kitchen towels.

“Jungalow: Decorate Wild: The Life and Style Guide”

Let’s be honest, 90 percent of the reason people buy coffee table books is purely for display. They’ll get that and more with this book from Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney. It’s jam-packed with tons of home inspo for your giftee.

Goldbelly Gift Card

For a last-minute housewarming gift, nothing beats food. Give them something nicer than an Uber Eats card, like a gift card from Goldbelly. They get to pick from a massive selection of renowned chefs and restaurants.

Cometeer Mixed Box

If they have yet to order a coffee machine for their new place, they’ll absolutely adore Cometeer. It’s super concentrated coffee packed into frozen capsules that require literally no effort to turn into a cup of joe.