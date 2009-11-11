Household Cleaning: 10 Items to Make Your Life Easier

Ever feel like you’re missing those household items that could save you money, time and energy? Read below for a selection of goods that will inevitably make your life easier and aren’t too steep in price:

George Foreman Grill:

For those of you who work long hours and don’t have the energy to make an elaborate dinner, the Foreman grill is the perfect compromise. Not only can you whip up an amazingly delicious grilled cheese on the appliance, but you can also grill a chicken/turkey breast, meat/veggie burger, or make a panini. Buy a basic $19.99 grill from the George Foreman website, and satisfy your summer cookout cravings!

Automatic Coffee Maker:

Set this coffee maker to brew at the time you wake up, so a fresh pot will be waiting for you once you’re done with your morning routine. Fortunately for us, technology has advanced to the point where most appliances can be automatically set, creating one less step to carry out.

Swiffer/Dustbuster:

We all have those klutzy moments that result in orange juice on the floor, or cracker crumbs in between the couch cushions. Enter the glorious Swiffer and mini handheld vacuum. These appliances allow you to clean up the mess in one swift motion, and save you from having to call the cleaners on a regular basis.

Tide to Go:

This miracle wand really lives up to its name. Just shake the pen and press the tip on your stain to make it non-existent in a matter of seconds. Keep a supply in your kitchen drawers and in your purse to be prepared at all times. For only $4 from your local drug store, these pens are so worth it.

Hand Held Steamer:

Whether you need the scrunched blouse for an interview or a party, steamers are a woman’s best friend. It will take wrinkles out instantly and prevent your from having costly dry cleaning bills. Your boyfriend will also be grateful when he is able to use the steamer on his suit before his important meeting. Linens and Things has a great hand-held steamer for the reasonable price of $59. It would also be wise to invest in a travel-sized steamer, as we all know that a suitcase is the prime location for wrinkled clothing.

Lint roller:

Even for those of you who don’t have pets, lint rollers can still be a huge help. Think of all the white clothing you own that’s covered in navy blue sweater fibers or blond hairs by the end of the day. Lint rollers are especially useful during the winter season, when static electricity turns you into a human magnet.

Baking soda:

This product has so many different uses that it has an entire book dedicated to it. To name a few ways, you can put it in your shoes to get rid of any smell/moisture, mix it with peroxide paste to create toothpaste, whiten your teeth, store it in your refrigerator to absorb odors, or apply it to bug bites and other irritating rashes. Baking soda typically lasts six months once opened.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser:

If ever you find a dirt streak on your newly painted white wall, the Mr. Clean magic eraser will, well, erase the mark on the spot (no pun intended). It also works on the floor, kitchen counter, dining room table, and blinds, among other surfaces. Just get the sponge damp, wipe the dirt, and watch the magic unfold before your very eyes.

Power Strips:

With so many electronic devices these days, your outlets no doubt fill up very quickly. Whoever invented the outlet certainly did not anticipate needing to charge an iPhone, iPod, MacBook, and work BlackBerry all at once. This is where the power strip comes into play. They are a cheap and essential household item. Girls have way more to plug in than guys (between a hair straightener, blow dryer, and curling iron), which is why this item is super important.

Hanging Shoe Rack:

By using a hanging shoe rack, not only will you save room in your closet, but your shoes will stay in infinitely better shape than if they were piled on top of each other on the floor. You owe your favorite pair of Jimmy Choo’s the tender loving care they deserve. Being organized and having a shoe rack will save you time in the morning from frantically tearing apart your room trying to find your missing bootie. You can find a shoe holder at organize.com for anywhere from $13.99-32.99.