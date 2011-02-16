House Of Waris: Hot Weather and Angelica Houston

How sweet would it be if Angelica Houston was your work friend? The intensely talented Waris Ahluwalia held his jewelry presentation last night and the legendary actress was in attendance. The two worked together on The Darjeeling Limited in 2007. Didn’t you know that Waris moonlights as a successful actor?

Last night though, he was all House of Waris designer, which means Italian Vogue‘s Franca Sozanni also showed up to the Museum of Arts and Design for the presentation. The fine jewelry on display was all organic shapes and precious stones Waris explains his inspiration, “Its always warm weather. Warm weather is always my inspiration. Anywhere with palm trees.” Kind of a tease on such a frigid evening.

Maybe cashmere underwear would help? Models in Kiki de Montparnase underwear showcased the designer’s new line of scarves. Frances Tulk-Hart styled the girls and told me, “Waris and I consulted and we wanted it to feel like a girl who just had sex, a girl who just runs out in a hurry.” Who knew scarves could look so sexy?

