House of Style is Coming Back! Yay.

Proving once again why it’s my favorite network (as if the genius of The City wasn’t proof enough), MTV networks is bringing back old 90s classic, House of Style. Um. Can we say, “excited??!” I lived for this show once upon a time when Cindy Crawford played telegenic supermodel host and people like Todd Oldham would come on as guests to give us decorating tips. Word has it that MTV has contracts out to Bar Rafaeli (Leonardo DiCaprio’s model girlfriend) and Chanel Iman to host this modern version of the classic. Reports are that neither has officially committed yet, but here’s to hoping that both will sign on and give us another good decade of the show.