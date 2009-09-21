House Season Premiere Tonight, Two Hours Long

Things that last two hours: A five course meal, a feature-length film, a good beer buzz, and now the season 6 premiere of House. Two hours. We’re pretty sure most of the difference between a TV show and a movie is the timing (people with short attention spans like to stick to their 20-something minute reruns of Malcolm in the Middle).

The season five finale ended with House (Hugh Laurie) being committed to a mental ward, after having hallucinated for a week, and realizing his Vicodin addiction had perhaps gone too far.

Two hours, though? If he’s in a looney bin…that’s the length of Girl, Interrupted. There better be someone who looks like Angelina Jolie threatening to stab House in the aorta.