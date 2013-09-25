Get Excited: The Trailer For ‘House Of Versace’ Is Even More Scandalous Than Anticipated

“If you want to put me on a leash, it better be diamond studded,” says Gina Gershon playing the part of Donatella Versace in the extended trailer for the Lifetime original movie “House of Versace”. Needless to say, we’re intrigued.

Judging from the brief clip, Gershon’s embodiment of the over-the-top designer is dead on, and the film has a decidedly dark quality that calls to mind the actress’ cult classic: “Showgirls”, and “Gia” starring Angelina Jolie. To help set the tone, Kanye West‘s “I Am a God” (a dig at designer Hedi Slimane) plays in the background of what’s bound to be a scandalous movie (not that there’s any other kind when it comes to Lifetime.)

Scheduled to air on October 5, “House of Versace” chronicles the fashion label’s storied history, including everything from Donatella’s childhood, to Gianni’s untimely death, to Donatella’s drug problems, and the house’s financial woes.

As expected, there’s also a campy comical aspect to the preview, especially when Donatella tells off a group of women visibly starring her down: “It’s Versace, ladies, why don’t you go by the store, your husbands will be happy.” Damn. Another gem: When Donatella says: “I was always crazy, even before the drugs!” This is going to be good, and we haven’t even started thinking about the amazing clothing that’ll surely be featured.

Watch the trailer below and let us know your thoughts!