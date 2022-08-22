Here’s How Much the ‘House of Dragon’ Cast Is Worth & What They Make Compared to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Actors

Scroll To See More Images

House Targaryen. Given how much the Game of Thrones actors made, it’s understandable why fans want to know about the House of Dragon cast salary and how much the the Targaryen family actor make per episode for HBO’s GOT spinoff.

House of Dragon is a prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. Both series are based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. House of Dragons—which is specifically inspired by Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood—is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the the war of succession for the Targaryen crown, also known as the Dance of Dragons.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, creator Ryan J. Condal explained how Martin came to him with the idea for House of Dragon. “George very kindly involved me in this project nearly four years ago. It was September of 2018 when I got called up to the major leagues,” he said. “After that, in the midst, we had this whole pandemic situation that seemed to make time roll back on itself. It just feels bizarre, in a way, after making this thing seemingly inside of a vacuum over in Watford, England, for so long, to suddenly have an audience full of people in a theater [watching] a finished show. There were times that it felt like it would never get finished.”

So what is the House of Dragon cast salary? Before we discuss how much the House of Dragon cast is worth, let’s recap what the Game of Thrones cast made per episode by the end of the series. According to a 2017 report by Variety, the five main Game of Thrones cast members made $500,000 per episode for the final two seasons—seasons 7 and 8—Game of Thrones, which paid them each around $6.5 million in total. Those five cast members were: Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) were a part of the second tier of the Game of Thrones cast and made $150,000 per episode, which would’ve paid Williams and Turner $1.95 million in total for seasons 7 and 8. Dormer’s character died in season 6.

While the exact House of Dragon cast salary isn’t known, Variety reported in 2022 that House of Dragon cost around $20 million per episode for its 10 episodes, which amounted to around $200 million in total. In comparison, Game of Thrones cost around $100 million per season. The cost started at around $6 million per episode in season 1 and increased to $15 million per episode for the show’s eighth and final season. Variety also reported that House of Dragon‘s competitor, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, cost Amazon Prime Video $465 million to produce its eight-episode first season. According to The Wall Street Journal, Stranger Things season 4 cost Netflix $30 million per episode, which cost a total of $270 million for nine episodes.

Read on for what we know about the House of Dragon cast salary and how much each of the main cast members is worth.

Rhys Ifans (Ser Otto Hightower)

Net worth: $12.5 million

Rhys Ifans plays Ser Otto Hightower, who serves as the Hand of the King to King Viserys I Targaryen. He is also the father of Lady Alicent Hightower and a rival of Prince Daemon Targaryen. Read HBO‘s official description of Ser Otto Hightower: “The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

Ifans is worth $12.5 million, the highest net worth of the House of Dragon cast, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with House of Dragon, Ifans’ net worth also comes from his work as the lead singer of the Welsh bands, the Peth and Super Furry Animals. His net worth also accounts for movies like Notting Hill, Kevin & Perry Go Large and Enduring Love, as well as what he made in blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter and Spider-Man. He played Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Dr. Curt Connors / Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also starred in The King’s Man as Grigori Rasputin, as well as Mycroft Holmes in the show Elementary.

Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen)

Net worth: $9 million

Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys I Targaryen and the grandson of Jaehaerys I Targaryen. He is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne and the unclear of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Read HBO‘s official description of Prince Daemon Targaryen: “The younger brother to King Viserys, and peerless warrior and dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Smith’s net worth is $9 million, the second highest of the House of Dragon cast, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with House of Dragon, Smith’s net worth includes what he made as the Doctor in the 11th incarnation of Doctor Who, as well as Prince Philip in The Crown, which earned him an Emmy Nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category in 2018. Smith played the Doctor from 2010 to 2013 and was the youngest actor at the time to play the character. Smith’s net worth also accounts for movies like Womb, Terminator Genisys, Last Night in Soho and the Spider-Man franchise’s Morbius, in which he played the Marvel character Milo.

Paddy Considine (King Viserys I Targaryen)

Net Worth: $4 million

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys became king of the Iron Throne after he was chosen by a council of lords to succeed his grandfather, Jaehaerys I Targaryen. He is the father of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Read HBO‘s official description of King Viserys I Targaryen: “Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Considine’s net worth is $4 million, the third highest in the House of Dragon cast, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with House of Dragon, Considine’s net worth also includes his work in shows like Peaky Blinders, The Outsider, Third Day and movies like In America, My Summer of Love, Doctor Sleep and 24 Hour Party People. He’s won two British Academy Film and Television Awards. His first win was in 2008 in the Best Short Film category for Dog Altogether. His second win was in 2012 in the Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category for Tyrannosaur.

Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen)

Net worth: $3 million

Eve Best plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, the wife of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and the cousin of King Viserys I Targaryen. Known as the “Queen Who Never Was,” Princess Rhaenys Targaryen was once supposed to succeed her grandfather, Jaehaerys I Targaryen, to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms but was passed over for her cousin, Viserys. Read HBO‘s official description of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen: “A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.”

Along with House of Dragon, Best, whose first name is Emily, is worth $3 million, tied with Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria) for the fourth highest net worth of the House of Dragon cast, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Best’s net worth includes what she made from shows like Nurse Jackie, American Experience and The Honourable Woman. Her net worth also accounts for her a role in the movie The King’s Speech. She won an Olivier Award in 2006 for her performance as Hedda Gabler in the self-titled play. She also received a Tony Nomination for her performance in the 2007 Broadway revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten. Her second Tony nomination was for the 2008 revival of Homecoming.

In an interview with The Guardian, Best revealed that she had never seen Game of Thrones before filming its prequel.” I was a complete Game of Thrones virgin. I knew it was a big deal but was unprepared for the sheer, gobsmacking scale of it. Walking on to the set was like walking into New York but instead of towering skyscrapers, it’s Dragonstone. The crew was nearly 4,000 people, which was jaw-dropping. I’ve caught up since,” she said.

Due to House of Dragon‘s connection to Game of Thrones, Best also explained that everything, from the scripts to her audition, were kept top-secret. “Everything was very secretive. To audition, we were initially sent a scene from the original Game of Thrones with the names changed,” she said. “We weren’t even told the title of the new show. When eventually I was sent a real script, I loved the writing. Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik, co-showrunners] hooked me in immediately with the driving theme of the series. There is a line my character says early on: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend to the Iron Throne.” Lose the word “Iron” from that sentence and it feels all too relevant. To top it all off, they told me my character was a dragon rider. I was in!”

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Net worth: $3 million

Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria, a foreign-born dancer who is Prince Daemon Targaryen’s most trusted ally. Read HBO‘s official description of Mysaria: “She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and she could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.”

Mizuno’s net worth is $3 million, tied with Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen) for the fourth highest net worth of the House of Dragon cast, according to TV Show Stars. Along with House of Dragon, Mizuno’s net worth also includes her work in Alex Garland’s movies Ex Machina, Annihilation and Devs. Her net worth also accounts for her roles in films like La La Land, Beauty and the Beast and Crazy Rich Asians, as well as the show Maniac. Mizuno has also worked as a model and ballet dancer.

Olivia Cooke (Lady Alicent Hightower)

Net worth: $2 million

Olivia Cooke plays Lady Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Ser Otto Hightower. She was raised in the Red Keep and is a part of King Viserys I Targaryen’s inner circle. Emily Carey plays young Alicent Hightower. Read HBO‘s official description of Lady Alicent Hightower: “She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

Cooke’s net worth is $2 million, tied with Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon) for fifth highest of the House of Dragon cast, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with House of Dragon, Cooke’s net worth shows like Bates Motel and Vanity Fair. Her net worth also accounts for roles in movies like Ouija, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Limehouse Golem, Thoroughbreds, Ready Player One and Sound of Metal.

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon)

Net worth: $2 million

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, the head of House Velaryon. Known as the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon is the most famous seafarer in Westeros history. He is the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Read HBO‘s official description of Lord Corlys Velaryon: “The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

Toussaint’s net worth is $2 million, tied with Olivia Cooke (Lady Alicent Hightower) for fifth highest of the House of Dragon cast, according to Showbiz Corner. Along with House of Dragon, Toussaint’s net worth include movies like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd and Shooting Dogs.

Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)

Net worth: $1 million

Fabien Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole, a skilled swordsman from the Dornish Marches. He is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Read HBO‘s official description of Ser Criston Cole: “Of Dornish descent, Ser Criston is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.”

Frankel’s net worth is $1 million, the sixth highest in the House of Dragon cast, according to Spice Cinemas. Along with House of Dragon, Frankel’s net worth also includes what he made from projects like Last Christmas, NYPD Blue and The Serpent. He is the son of actor Mark Frankel.

Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Net worth: $500,000

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the daughter and first-born child of King Viserys I Targaryen and the niece of Prince Daemon Targaryen. She’s expected to become the Seven Kingdom’ first queen regnant. Milly Alcock plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Read HBO‘s official description of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: “The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.”

D’Arcy’s net worth is $500,000, the seventh highest in the House of Dragon cast, according to Clutch Points. Along with House of Dragon, D’Arcy’s net worth also includes what they made in shows like Truth Seekers and Wanderlust. D’Arcy, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, graduated from the University of Oxford, where they studied Fine Art.

House of Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

