It’s About Time: ‘House of Cards’ Season 3 Trailer is Here!

*Spoiler alerts ahead! If you aren’t caught up, stop reading immediately!*

When season of 2 “House of Cards” left off, Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey) had just become President. That season debuted on Netflix on February 14, 2014, and now, almost a year later, we’re finally getting a peek at the third season. The trailer begins with Frank, dubbed over clips from the upcoming season, saying: “You want to know what takes real courage? Holding it all together when the stakes are this high.”

The trailer doesn’t offer too many concrete clues as to what to expect but we can confirm that it does seem like Frank is still POTUS, and his wife Claire Underwood (flawlessly played by Robin Wright) continues to have a drool-inducing wardrobe (no surprise there).

At the end of the trailer Claire says to Frank: “We are murderers Francis,” to which he replies: “We are survivors.”

We have a few theories as to what, exactly, they could be talking about, but for those who aren’t caught up, we don’t want to give anything away (thought we suggest streaming the complete series immediately because not everyone will be so kind).

Meanwhile, season 3 will debut in its entirety on Netflix on February 27. We won’t blame you if you decide to take a sick day that Friday.

Watch the trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments!