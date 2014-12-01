‘House of Cards’ Announces Premiere Date for Season Three

“House of Cards” fanatics, get psyched: Season three is set to premiere on Thursday, February 27. And—because it’s Netflix—the entire season will be released at once, making for one very busy weekend.

A special message from the White House.https://t.co/YxFcHfA5qy — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) December 1, 2014

The premiere date was announced on Twitter, with a caption that read “a special message from the White House,” which was kind of a spoiler for those not finished with Season 2, but—since it’s been available since last February—it’s hard to whine about knowing the outcome.

Apart from being wildly addictive, the Netflix political drama is definitely a groundbreaker: It’s the first online-only series to be nominated for both Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.