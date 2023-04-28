House Number Meaning: What Address Numerology Says About Your Space’s Vibes

Number 1: Innovation, Creativity, Independence

This home is a place for identity to grow through trial and error. It could be the first home you own, the first place you and your significant other live in together, or the first place you live in without your parents. But whatever it is, a “number 1 house” is symbolic of new beginnings. While you may learn a lot in your first months here, it’s likely that this house will bring some challenges for you to overcome as well. There is less comfort in this home, and more forcible growth and progression. Get ready to evolve!

Number 2: Homey, Sentimental, Soft

A “number 2 house” is one that brings a bit more balance to the picture. Since the number two represents duality, this kind of home is about bringing peace to the people who live in it. It’s the perfect scenario for young couples, new families, or best friends. In this environment, you’ll cherish the time together in the home and will opt for “nights in” together as opposed to going out or throwing parties.

Number 3: Parties, Friends, Romance

Just like the Three of Cups in Tarot, a “number 3 house” is all about being social. This is the perfect place to throw parties, network, or cozy up with a midnight lover. There’s a bit of a “no strings attached” vibe with this one, so you might not expect to stay in this house long. It represents a transitory period of fun, flirtation, and living life to the fullest. In general, this is a great house for anything friendly and short-term.

Number 4: Stability, Grounding, Structure

A “number 4 house” is one that establishes long-term connections and structure. So, while you may not stay in it forever, it cultivates the environment to create something lifelong. For example, if you move in with a new partner, this could be the house that sets you up for marriage. If you start writing a book in this home, it would give you the environment to finally finish it and achieve a book deal. With such earthy undertones, it’s also a great place to get in touch with your green thumb!

Number 5: Movement, Change, Socializing

This is the house that’s always got something going on. At a “number 5 house,” the residents may be more like roommates—with completely separate lives, clashing during different moments. So, there’s plenty of dynamic movement happening here. No one day is the same! Additionally, this makes for a wonderful party house. Everyone is welcome, the fun never ends, and there are always plenty of new characters to meet.

Number 6: Prosperity, Warmth, Happiness

A “number 6 home” provides the safest space for growth and happiness. Imagine the kind of house that the perfect family down the road lives in. This house is peaceful and harmonious. The residents all get along (to the best degree they can), the environment is positive and helpful, and the potential for long-term happiness is high. This would be a home best suited for families moving to new cities.

Number 7: Secluded, Mysterious, Peaceful

If you’re looking for a home that helps you escape from the outside world, this is it. (Think: AirBnB in the woods for the summer as you write your sequel novel.) The “number 7 house” is much more introspective and spiritual in undertone. So, it’s a great place for someone who practices yoga, takes on clients in therapy, or needs solo time to work on projects. This house is a secluded and sacred place for the homeowner. So, it won’t be a great place for socializing or starting families.

Number 8: Expansion, Abundance, Growth

Looking to bring a new child into the world? Hoping to grow a business? Make more money? A “number 8 house” is the best place to start. This environment makes everything a little bigger (in a good way) than they already are. So, whatever you’re trying to expand—whether it be family, goals, dreams, or more—you better believe it’ll happen here.

Number 9: Sanctuary, Acceptance, Peace

A “number 9 house” represents blissful happiness. Similar to a “7 house,” this house is just as sacred. However, its goal is to share that harmony with those around them. For example, this might be the house number of the family who puts on the best Halloween decorations or runs the summer block party. Community is very important to this house number energy. So, it’s best suited for newcomers to a new town or families with young children who are trying to make friends.