House Number Meaning: What Address Numerology Says About Your Space’s Vibes

Have you ever heard of house number numerology, or address numerology? Perhaps not, but there’s reason to investigate: your house address holds the key to the kind of experience you’ll have in your home–whether that’s one full of parties or respite–and so much more. In this rental and real estate market, which is already so hazy and confusing, knowing the numerological vibes of a certain address can bring you added peace.
Just like us, every house and apartment has a story. From that decrepit Victorian home at the end of a cul-de-sac to the bright red A-frame used for AirBnB rent-outs, according to numerology, each house carries themes, learnings or secrets.
Regardless of how long you stay in a house, this can determine what experience you’ll have and what you’ll learn as you reside there. It’s called “house number numerology,” and it may be the next best thing since feng shui.
Find Your Home’s Number
When it comes to house number numerology or address numerology, the first thing to do is determine the numerological significance of your home’s address. This is done similarly to finding your life path number. To calculate your life path number, you add up all the digits in your birthday, then break it down to one digit. With a house address, the process is much the same. Let’s say that you live on 815 Broadway. First, take the house address numbers (815) and add them together: 8 + 1 + 5 = 14
The goal is to get to a single-digit number. So, if your sum outcome is a double-digit (as it is here), you’ll need to break it down further. So, take the double-digit number (14) and add those digits together: 1 + 4 = 5
And there you have it! If you live on 815 Broadway, your house number numerology would be: number 5.
But it’s not always that simple—especially if you live in an apartment complex or have an address with a letter! Here’s how to work with those situations:
- For numbered streets Let’s say you live on 110 6th Avenue. Disregard the “6” in the address. Only the numbered address matters!
- For zeros There’s no need to include them in your addition, but if we suggest adding it in—just to make sure you know you have everything!
- For apartment numbers What if you live in a numbered apartment? For example, 16 Wolf Drive, Apt. 5. In this case, you’d want to add up all those numbers together. So, your first batch would be: 1 + 6 + 5 = 12
- For letters If you live in a duplex or community home, you may have a letter in your address such as: 230 Ponderosa Drive, Apt. 2C. In this case, you’ll add the address as normal (2 + 3 + 0), but you’ll also want to add the “2” and “B” separately. When it comes to the alphabet, the letters are assigned a number 1-9 depending on their placement in the alphabet. So, “B” would match up with the number “2.” (Fun fact: You can use this logic to find out your name numerology as well.)
Below is a cheat sheet.
1 = A, J, S
2 = B, K, T
3 = C, L, U
4 = D, M, V
5 = E, N, W
6 = F, O, X
7 = G, P, Y
8 = H, Q, Z
9 = I, R
In our example then—230 Ponderosa Drive, Apt. 2B—addition would look like this: 2 + 3 + 0 + 2 + 2 = 9
Now that you’ve got all the information, add up your address and consult the below guide to ascertain the numerological meaning of your home.
Number 1: Innovation, Creativity, Independence
This home is a place for identity to grow through trial and error. It could be the first home you own, the first place you and your significant other live in together, or the first place you live in without your parents. But whatever it is, a “number 1 house” is symbolic of new beginnings. While you may learn a lot in your first months here, it’s likely that this house will bring some challenges for you to overcome as well. There is less comfort in this home, and more forcible growth and progression. Get ready to evolve!
Number 2: Homey, Sentimental, Soft
A “number 2 house” is one that brings a bit more balance to the picture. Since the number two represents duality, this kind of home is about bringing peace to the people who live in it. It’s the perfect scenario for young couples, new families, or best friends. In this environment, you’ll cherish the time together in the home and will opt for “nights in” together as opposed to going out or throwing parties.
Number 3: Parties, Friends, Romance
Just like the Three of Cups in Tarot, a “number 3 house” is all about being social. This is the perfect place to throw parties, network, or cozy up with a midnight lover. There’s a bit of a “no strings attached” vibe with this one, so you might not expect to stay in this house long. It represents a transitory period of fun, flirtation, and living life to the fullest. In general, this is a great house for anything friendly and short-term.
Number 4: Stability, Grounding, Structure
A “number 4 house” is one that establishes long-term connections and structure. So, while you may not stay in it forever, it cultivates the environment to create something lifelong. For example, if you move in with a new partner, this could be the house that sets you up for marriage. If you start writing a book in this home, it would give you the environment to finally finish it and achieve a book deal. With such earthy undertones, it’s also a great place to get in touch with your green thumb!
Number 5: Movement, Change, Socializing
This is the house that’s always got something going on. At a “number 5 house,” the residents may be more like roommates—with completely separate lives, clashing during different moments. So, there’s plenty of dynamic movement happening here. No one day is the same! Additionally, this makes for a wonderful party house. Everyone is welcome, the fun never ends, and there are always plenty of new characters to meet.
Number 6: Prosperity, Warmth, Happiness
A “number 6 home” provides the safest space for growth and happiness. Imagine the kind of house that the perfect family down the road lives in. This house is peaceful and harmonious. The residents all get along (to the best degree they can), the environment is positive and helpful, and the potential for long-term happiness is high. This would be a home best suited for families moving to new cities.
Number 7: Secluded, Mysterious, Peaceful
If you’re looking for a home that helps you escape from the outside world, this is it. (Think: AirBnB in the woods for the summer as you write your sequel novel.) The “number 7 house” is much more introspective and spiritual in undertone. So, it’s a great place for someone who practices yoga, takes on clients in therapy, or needs solo time to work on projects. This house is a secluded and sacred place for the homeowner. So, it won’t be a great place for socializing or starting families.
Number 8: Expansion, Abundance, Growth
Looking to bring a new child into the world? Hoping to grow a business? Make more money? A “number 8 house” is the best place to start. This environment makes everything a little bigger (in a good way) than they already are. So, whatever you’re trying to expand—whether it be family, goals, dreams, or more—you better believe it’ll happen here.
Number 9: Sanctuary, Acceptance, Peace
A “number 9 house” represents blissful happiness. Similar to a “7 house,” this house is just as sacred. However, its goal is to share that harmony with those around them. For example, this might be the house number of the family who puts on the best Halloween decorations or runs the summer block party. Community is very important to this house number energy. So, it’s best suited for newcomers to a new town or families with young children who are trying to make friends.