House-Hunting For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in New York, Miami, and Paris

Just last month, it was announced that Kim Kardashian and baby daddy Kanye West shelled out around $11,000,000 for a sprawling Bel Air mansion. Now it’s being reported that they’re planning on making some serious purchases in other pricey cities as well: New York City, Miami, and Paris.

Considering the jet-setting duo are frequently in all three, it’s not totally surprising—but it seems a little aggressive to be house-hunting for everything all at once. So, we decided to make it easier, and pick out tony properties that we feel are suited to them in each city.

Click through the slideshow above for our picks as to where they should live—and KimYe, you’re welcome!

1 of 10 Click to see our picks for where the happy couple should shack up in New York City, Miami, and Paris. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images NEW YORK CITY: Being celebrities and all—not to mention some of the most photographed ones on the planet—privacy is key, so a townhouse may be Kardashian and West's best bet. This Greenwich Village property has something else these car lovers need: a private garage, which is obviously a rarity in Manhattan. $13,800,000 at Sotheby's. NEW YORK CITY: Described as a "townhouse in the sky," this sprawling TriBeCa pad encompasses five stories, 10,000 square feet, and features amenities like a 1,000 bottle wine cellar. Oh, and it's right down the street from Kanye's best friend Jay-Z. $24,500,000 at Sotheby's. NEW YORK CITY: This 2,700 square foot spread located in the swanky 25 Columbus Circle may not be the biggest pad on the block—but the views are unbeatable. Also, the location is celebrity friendly—and the decor is sleek and modern, something that appeals to both of their styles. $21,500,000 at Sotheby's. MIAMI: A modern property located in the swanky family-friendly area of Coral Gables, this pad would be perfect for their growing family. $7,250,000 at Freud Realty. MIAMI: Although a house would be nice, a condo in Miami would allow their every need to be taken care of at the drop of a hat thanks to the luxury concierge service at the St. Regis Bal Harbour (which is basically the Park Avenue of Miami). This unit features 3,844 square feet, and three bedrooms—so they'll have room for a baby and a visiting family member. $8,500,000 at Sunny Realty. MIAMI: Miami's elite all flock to the appropriately named Star Island. Celebrities like Diddy, Gloria Estefan, and numerous sports power players all have homes there, so KimYe would fit right in. This house is a major splurge, but it's located on Star Island Drive, the neighborhood's most prestigious street. And hey, when they pool their finances together, it's a drop in the bucket. $35,000,000 at Ocean First Realty. PARIS: Located incredibly close to the Eiffel Tower, this new construction is right up Kim's alley: It's clean, sophisticated, and simple—and comes with three dressing rooms. It's small for their tastes at 1,281 square feet, but our guess is they'll only be in Paris for the Couture shows anyway. $2,155,576 at Sotheby's. PARIS: This stunning apartment, located near the Palais de l'Elysée, is in a beautiful 1880s building with original moldings, but everything else is new. It's a sunny spot with plenty of room for West to design his collection. $8,434,864 at Sotheby's. PARIS: This is a classic Parisian apartment, also located in close proximity to the Eiffel Tower. They may need to renovate a little, but they'll have to be relatively on budget considering the number of homes they're looking at. $2,811,621 at Sotheby's. Next slideshow starts in 10s All The Looks: 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Effortlessly Cool Fall 2013 Collection

















