Want: House Of Harlow 1960 Bone Stack Ring Set

We’re putting our chunky cocktail rings on the backburner this season, opting for dainty, stackable rings instead. We love the versatile options they offer — from sporting them on different fingers to piling them all on one.

That’s why we totally fell in love with the rings from Nicole Richie’s line, House of Harlow 1960. Not only do they come in different metal finishes, but we’re into the organic feel of the treatment, making them not too shiny and perfect for day or evening wear. Pick up your set while you still can!

House of Harlow 1960 Bone Stack Ring Set, $110; at Revolve Clothing