The Hottest Mommies of 2009, and Their New Babies’ Birth Dates

This past year proved to be one filled with juicy celebrity gossip and happenings, especially on the baby front. Celebs seemed to be popping out kids left and right. Since the list is endless, we thought our readers would appreciate the girls that are worth noting – otherwise known as the hottest celebrity mommies of 2009.

Check out our top 15 picks:

1. Gisele Bundchen (above)

The absolutely stunning Gisele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, on December 8. Baby pictures are nowhere to be found, but we can’t wait to see who this little bundle of joy resembles more!

2. Kelly Rutherford

One of our favorite actresses from Gossip Girl, Kelly Rutherfordgave birth to a beautiful baby girl on June 8. We’re sure this cute little baby will be a knock-out when she grows up.

3. Nicole Richie

Nicole welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on September 9 as a new addition to their growing family of now four.

4. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer had another adorable baby girl on January 6. Jen and Ben must be so proud–is it Ben’s destiny to be surrounded by beautiful women always? We’ll know it’s true if they have a third baby girl!

5. Heidi Klum

Heidi had a baby girl on October 11, completing their lovely family! With amazing genes, our guess is that this milky bundle will be the face of all major ad campaigns along with her brothers and sister in, say, about 20 years.

6. MIA

One of our favorite performing artists, MIA, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy who was born on February 11. We hope she has another so she can showcase more of her cool pregnancy trendsetting style.

7. Adriana Lima

This stunning beauty, who is also another one of our favorite Victoria’s Secret models, gave birth to what is sure to be a beautiful baby girl on November 15. We see play dates in the making with Klum’s new baby.

8. Sarah Michelle Gellar

This lovely new mommy gave birth to a baby girl on September 19. What a lucky child to have Freddie Prinze Jr. as a dad — she will mostdefinitelyhave no shortage of girlfriends coming to visit the house when she gets older.

9. Leelee Sobieski

We’re still waiting on this baby bump to burst sometime this month… Will it be a girl or a boy? Who cares, as long as it’s healthy!

10. Christina Milian

Christina Milian’s baby is due sometime this month. Will her new bundle of joy be the last celeb baby of 2009? What do you think?

11. Kendra Wilkinson

The once Playboy bunny (but still hottie) gave birth to a baby boy on December 11. The idea of Kendra being a mom is kind of scary, but we’re sure she’ll be a good one.

12. Kourtney Kardashian

This reality TV star gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby boy, on December 14. We’re glad she decided to keep it, even though Scott isn’t our favorite person… We’re sure he’ll shape up now that he’s a father for life!

13. Alyson Hannigan

This famous redhead delivered a baby girl on March 24. We have yet to see photos of the sure-to-be-cute (fingers crossed for red hair) baby!

14. Amy Ryan

The Office star, Amy Ryan, had a baby girl on October 15. We’re wondering if she’ll follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a famous TV sitcom character. What do you think?

15. Jourdan Dunn

Saving the best for last! As you already may know, Jourdan Dunn, the gorgeous runway model, gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on December 8. Check out our holiday gift list for newborns and our speculations on gifts that Dunn will receive from her industry insider friends here.