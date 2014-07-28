The 35 Hottest Models to Follow on Instagram (Warning: FOMO Ahead)

Believe it or not, models are real people too! While, yes, they may have incredible bodies, perfect facial features and height like you wouldn’t believe, they actually live somewhat normal lives behind the glamorous magazine covers and advertising campaigns.
Like most of us, these models are also frequent Instagram users when they’re not walking the runways and posing for campaigns. They do a great job of giving their fans a chance to see a behind-the-scenes view on what it’s like to live a fabulous life from the backstage photo shoot #selfies to ocean views at exotic places. Between very public newcomers with a touch of tabloid cache like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, veterans like Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, and Natalia Vodianova, to stunners you might not know by name like Michele Ouellet, Elisa Erm, and Ataui Deng, these beautiful people are totally as obsessed with Instagram as we are.
While you think most of these models might be too busy for social media, you’d be wrong: They always seem to find time to post a quick selfie and fill our news feed with something fabulous.
Here are the 35 hottest models to follow in Instagram. Warning: Severe FOMO ahead.
Name: Michele Ouellet
Instagram: @kissser
As Seen In: Glamour Russia, Free People, Madewell, D Magazine
Name: Alyssa Miller
Instagram: @luvalyssamiller
As Seen In: Vogue Russia, Allure Russia, Vogue Mexico, Allure Magazine, Chopard
Name: Georgia May Jagger
Instagram: @georgiamayjagger
As Seen In: Vogue Japan, Vogue Italia, Fendi, Just Cavalli
Name: Mijo Mihaljcic
Instagram: @mijomihaljcic
As Seen In: Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab, Versace, Chloe
Name: Lara Stone
Instagram: @lara_stone
As Seen In: Stella McCartney, Net-A-Porter Magazine, Calvin Klein, ELLE France
Name: Vanessa Axente
Instagram: @vanessaaxente
As Seen In: Calvin Klein, Chanel Beauty, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Prada
Name: Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram: emrata
As Seen In: GQ Magazine, British Vogue, CR Fashion Book, Rag & Bone, GQ Turkey
Name: Mackenzie Drazan
Instagram: @mackenziedrazan
As Seen In: Ralph Lauren, Vanity Fair, Elie Saab, Just Cavalli
Name: Emma Waldo
Instagram: @waldoemma
As Seen In: Kenzo, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Dior
Name: Jasmine Tookes
Instagram: @jastookes
As Seen In: Ralph Lauren, Reem Acra, Hervé Léger, Victoria's Secret, J. Crew
Name: Fei Fei Sun
Instagram: @feifeisunsun
As Seen In: Vogue, Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Dior, Balenciaga
Name: Constance Jablonski
Instagram: @constancejablonski
As Seen In: Rodarte, Derek Lam, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga
Name: Natalia Vodianova
Instagram: @natasupernova
As Seen In: Elle France, Elle China, Guerlain, Harper's Bazaar Korea, Vanity Fair, Vogue, i-D
Name: Sasha Luss
Instagram: @sashaluss
As Seen In: Dior Beauty, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vionnet, Elie Saab, Chanel, Versace
Name: Grace Mahary
Instagram: @gracemahary
As Seen In: Chanel, Dior, Opening Ceremony, Kenzo, Michael Kors, Balenciaga
Name: Binx Walton
Instagram: @binxwalton
As Seen In: Coach, Chanel, Balmain, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Dazed & Confused
Name: Joan Smalls
Instagram: @joansmalls
As Seen In: Missoni, Gucci, V Magazine, Chanel, Glamour
Name: Cara Delevingne
Instagram: @caradelevingne
As Seen In: Topshop, Chanel, Balmain, Vogue, Burberry Prorsum, DKNY, Stella McCartney
Name: Helena Severin
Instagram: @helenaseverin
As Seen In: Valentino, Dior, Maison Martin Margiela, Prada, i-D Magazine
Name: Behati Prinsloo
Instagram: @behatiiprinsloo
As Seen In: H&M, Joe Fresh, Victoria's Secret, Vogue Espana, Alexander Wang, Elle
Name: Kate Upton
Instagram: @kateupton
As Seen In: Express, Bobbi Brown, British Vogue, Vogue, Sam Edelman
Name: Tilda Lindstam
Instagram: @tildalindstam
As Seen In: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Valentino, Elie Saab, Dior, Prabal Gurung, Opening Ceremony
Name: Jourdan Dunn
Instagram: @officialjdunn
As Seen In: Versace, Balmain, Stella McCartney, British Vogue, Miss Vogue, Vogue
Name: Liya Kebede
Instagram: @liyakebede
As Seen In: Vogue, V, Flair, i-D, Gap, Yves Saint-Laurent, Victoria's Secret, Emanuel Ungaro, Tommy Hilfiger, Revlon
Name: Ataui Deng
Instagram: @atauid
As Seen In: Vogue Germany, Mara Hoffman, Desigual, Wildfox, Hermès, Vivienne Westwood
Name: Elisabeth Erm
Instagram: @elisa_erm
As Seen In: Vogue China, Valentino, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Versace
Name: Karlie Kloss
Instagram: @karliekloss
As Seen In: Neiman Marcus, Elle, Tamara Mellon, Donna Karan, Vogue Paris, Victoria's Secret, Vogue
Name: Manon Leloup
Instagram: @manonleloup
As Seen In: Jean Paul Gaultier, Vionnet, Giorgio Armani, Dior, Vogue Russia, Carolina Herrera
Name: Liu Wen
Instagram: @liuwenlw
As Seen In: Rodarte, Derek Lam, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo
Name: Kendall Jenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner
As Seen In: Chanel, LOVE Magazine, Givenchy, Interview Magazine, Vogue Paris, Givenchy, Giles, Marc Jacobs, Miss Vogue Australia
Name: Kate Grigorieva
Instagram: @_kate_g_
As Seen In: Vionnet, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Céline
Name: Gigi Hadid
Instagram: @gigihadid
As Seen In: Tom Ford, V Magazine, Vogue Brasil, CR Fashion Book, Jeremy Scott, Desigual, Guess
Name: Lindsay Ellingson
Instagram: @lindsellingson
As Seen In: Elle Korea, Victoria's Secret, Elle Italia, Allure, Harper's Bazaar UK
Name: Malaika Firth
Instagram: @malaikafirth
As Seen In: Valentino, Chanel, Dior, Vogue China, Prada, Vogue Japan, Burberry Prorsum, Louis Vuitton
Name: Josephine Le Tutour
Instagram: @josephinelt
As Seen In: Jil Sander, Vogue Italia, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab, Chanel, Versace