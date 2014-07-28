StyleCaster
The 35 Hottest Models to Follow on Instagram (Warning: FOMO Ahead)

Kristen Bousquet
Believe it or not, models are real people too! While, yes, they may have incredible bodies, perfect facial features and height like you wouldn’t believe, they actually live somewhat normal lives behind the glamorous magazine covers and advertising campaigns.

Like most of us, these models are also frequent Instagram users when they’re not walking the runways and posing for campaigns. They do a great job of giving their fans a chance to see a behind-the-scenes view on what it’s like to live a fabulous life from the backstage photo shoot #selfies to ocean views at exotic places. Between very public newcomers with a touch of tabloid cache like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski,  veterans like Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, and Natalia Vodianova, to stunners you might not know by name like Michele Ouellet, Elisa Erm, and Ataui Deng, these beautiful people are totally as obsessed with Instagram as we are.

While you think most of these models might be too busy for social media, you’d be wrong: They always seem to find time to post a quick selfie and fill our news feed with something fabulous.

Here are the 35 hottest models to follow in Instagram. Warning: Severe FOMO ahead.

1 of 35

Name: Michele Ouellet
Instagram: @kissser
As Seen InGlamour Russia, Free People, Madewell, D Magazine

Name: Alyssa Miller
Instagram: @luvalyssamiller
As Seen InVogue Russia, Allure Russia, Vogue Mexico, Allure Magazine, Chopard

Name: Georgia May Jagger
Instagram: @georgiamayjagger
As Seen InVogue JapanVogue Italia, Fendi, Just Cavalli

Name: Mijo Mihaljcic
Instagram: @mijomihaljcic
As Seen In: Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab, Versace, Chloe

Name: Lara Stone
Instagram: @lara_stone
As Seen In: Stella McCartney, Net-A-Porter Magazine, Calvin Klein, ELLE France

Name: Vanessa Axente
Instagram: @vanessaaxente
As Seen In: Calvin Klein, Chanel Beauty, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Prada

Name: Emily Ratajkowski
Instagramemrata
As Seen InGQ Magazine, British Vogue, CR Fashion Book, Rag & Bone, GQ Turkey 

Name: Mackenzie Drazan
Instagram: @mackenziedrazan
As Seen In: Ralph Lauren, Vanity Fair, Elie Saab, Just Cavalli 

Name: Emma Waldo
Instagram: @waldoemma
As Seen In: Kenzo, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Dior

Name: Jasmine Tookes
Instagram: @jastookes
As Seen In: Ralph Lauren, Reem Acra, Hervé Léger, Victoria's Secret, J. Crew

Name: Fei Fei Sun
Instagram: @feifeisunsun
As Seen In: Vogue, Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Dior, Balenciaga

Name: Constance Jablonski
Instagram: @constancejablonski
As Seen In: Rodarte, Derek Lam, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga

Name: Natalia Vodianova
Instagram: @natasupernova
As Seen InElle FranceElle China, Guerlain, Harper's Bazaar Korea, Vanity Fair, Vogue, i-D

Name: Sasha Luss
Instagram: @sashaluss
As Seen In: Dior Beauty, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vionnet, Elie Saab, Chanel, Versace

Name: Grace Mahary
Instagram: @gracemahary
As Seen In: Chanel, Dior, Opening Ceremony, Kenzo, Michael Kors, Balenciaga 

Name: Binx Walton
Instagram: @binxwalton
As Seen In: Coach, Chanel, Balmain, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Dazed & Confused

Name: Joan Smalls
Instagram: @joansmalls
As Seen In: Missoni, Gucci, V Magazine, Chanel, Glamour

Name: Cara Delevingne
Instagram: @caradelevingne
As Seen In: Topshop, Chanel, Balmain, Vogue, Burberry Prorsum, DKNY, Stella McCartney

Name: Helena Severin
Instagram: @helenaseverin
As Seen In: Valentino, Dior, Maison Martin Margiela, Prada, i-D Magazine

Name: Behati Prinsloo
Instagram: @behatiiprinsloo
As Seen In: H&M, Joe Fresh, Victoria's Secret, Vogue Espana, Alexander Wang, Elle 

Name: Kate Upton
Instagram: @kateupton
As Seen In: Express, Bobbi Brown, British Vogue, Vogue, Sam Edelman

Name: Tilda Lindstam
Instagram: @tildalindstam
As Seen In: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Valentino, Elie Saab, Dior, Prabal Gurung, Opening Ceremony

Name: Jourdan Dunn
Instagram: @officialjdunn
As Seen In: Versace, Balmain, Stella McCartney, British VogueMiss VogueVogue 

Name: Liya Kebede
Instagram: @liyakebede
As Seen InVogue, V, Flair, i-D, Gap, Yves Saint-Laurent, Victoria's Secret, Emanuel Ungaro, Tommy Hilfiger, Revlon

Name: Ataui Deng
Instagram: @atauid
As Seen InVogue Germany, Mara Hoffman, Desigual, Wildfox, Hermès, Vivienne Westwood

Name: Elisabeth Erm
Instagram: @elisa_erm
As Seen In: Vogue China, Valentino, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Versace

Name: Karlie Kloss
Instagram: @karliekloss
As Seen In: Neiman Marcus, Elle, Tamara Mellon, Donna Karan, Vogue Paris, Victoria's Secret, Vogue 

Name: Manon Leloup
Instagram: @manonleloup
As Seen In: Jean Paul Gaultier, Vionnet, Giorgio Armani, Dior, Vogue Russia, Carolina Herrera 

Name: Liu Wen
Instagram: @liuwenlw
As Seen In: Rodarte, Derek Lam, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo 

Name: Kendall Jenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner
As Seen In: Chanel, LOVE Magazine, Givenchy, Interview Magazine, Vogue Paris, Givenchy, Giles, Marc Jacobs, Miss Vogue Australia

Name: Kate Grigorieva
Instagram: @_kate_g_
As Seen In: Vionnet, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Céline

Name: Gigi Hadid
Instagram: @gigihadid
As Seen In: Tom Ford, V Magazine, Vogue Brasil, CR Fashion Book, Jeremy Scott, Desigual, Guess

Name: Lindsay Ellingson
Instagram: @lindsellingson
As Seen InElle Korea, Victoria's Secret, Elle Italia, Allure, Harper's Bazaar UK

Name: Malaika Firth
Instagram: @malaikafirth
As Seen In: Valentino, Chanel, Dior, Vogue China, Prada, Vogue Japan, Burberry Prorsum, Louis Vuitton

Name: Josephine Le Tutour
Instagram: @josephinelt
As Seen In: Jil Sander, Vogue Italia, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab, Chanel, Versace

