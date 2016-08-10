Behold: The 20 Hottest Male Olympians in Rio Right Now

If you’re telling me that you tune into men’s water polo or gymnastics purely for the love of the game, I’m going to call BS. Yes, these guys are ridiculously gifted at their respective sport, but all that rigorous training and careful meal planning means they are, in a word, ripped.
The USA men’s gymnastics team has been attracting a ton of hype lately for being among the hottest guys in Rio, but the talent doesn’t end there. I mean, have you seen Aussie water polo player Rhys Howden or Italian soccer champ Alex Ranghieri? What about British diver Tom Daley? If the answer here is no, you’re missing out. Let’s just give them gold now and be done with it.
Click through the slideshow to see the 20 hottest male athletes competing in Rio. You’re welcome.
Rhys Howden, 29, water polo (Australia)
Twitter: @rhyshowden
Photo:
Getty Images
Photo:
instagram / @alexranghieri
Photo:
instagram / @jake_dalton
Photo:
instagram / @james.magnussen
Photo:
instagram / @tomdaley
Timo Horn, 23, soccer player (Germany)
Instagram: @timohorn_1
Photo:
instagram / @timohorn_1
Photo:
instagram / @alliseeisgold
Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, 32, taekwondo (Tonga)
Instagram: @pita_tofua
Photo:
instagram / @pita_tofua
Photo:
instagram / @davidboudia
Photo:
instagram / @danelljleyva
Photo:
instagram / @grigordimitrov
Photo:
instagram / @alex_naddour
Photo:
instagram / @steele_johnson
Thiago Maia, 19, soccer player (Brazil)
Instagram: @tmaia97
Photo:
instagram
Photo:
instagram / @_warrior_child_
Photo:
instagram / @cbrooks_gym
Photo:
instagram / @samuelmikulak
Luca Dotto, 26, swimmer (Italy)
Instagram: @dottolck
Photo:
instagram / @dottolck
Marcelo Chierighini, 25, swimmer (Brazil)
Instagram: @mchierighini
Photo:
instagram / @mchierighini