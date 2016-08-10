StyleCaster
Behold: The 20 Hottest Male Olympians in Rio Right Now

by
If you’re telling me that you tune into men’s water polo or gymnastics purely for the love of the game, I’m going to call BS. Yes, these guys are ridiculously gifted at their respective sport, but all that rigorous training and careful meal planning means they are, in a word, ripped.

The USA men’s gymnastics team has been attracting a ton of hype lately for being among the hottest guys in Rio, but the talent doesn’t end there. I mean, have you seen Aussie water polo player Rhys Howden or Italian soccer champ Alex Ranghieri? What about British diver Tom Daley? If the answer here is no, you’re missing out. Let’s just give them gold now and be done with it.

Click through the slideshow to see the 20 hottest male athletes competing in Rio. You’re welcome.

1 of 20

Rhys Howden, 29, water polo (Australia)

Twitter: @rhyshowden

Photo: Getty Images

Alex Ranghieri, 29, soccer player (Italy)

Instagram: @alexranghieri

Photo: instagram / @alexranghieri

Jake Dalton, 24, gymnast (USA)

Instagram: @jake_dalton

Photo: instagram / @jake_dalton

James Magnussen, 25, swimmer (Australia)

Instagram: @james.magnussen

Photo: instagram / @james.magnussen

Thomas Daley, 22, diver (Great Britain)

Instagram: @tomdaley1994

 

Photo: instagram / @tomdaley

Timo Horn, 23, soccer player (Germany)

Instagram: @timohorn_1

Photo: instagram / @timohorn_1

Jordan Burroughs, 28, wrestler (USA)

Instagram: @alliseeisgold

Photo: instagram / @alliseeisgold

Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, 32, taekwondo (Tonga)

Instagram: @pita_tofua

Photo: instagram / @pita_tofua

David Boudia, 27, diver (USA)

Instagram: @davidboudia

Photo: instagram / @davidboudia

Danell J Leyva, 24, gymnast (USA)

Instagram: @danelljleyva

Photo: instagram / @danelljleyva

Ning Zetao, 23, swimmer (China)

Instagram: @zetao.ning

Photo: instagram

Grigor Dimitrov, 25, tennis player (Bulgaria)

Instagram: @grigordimitrov

Photo: instagram / @grigordimitrov

Alex Naddour, 25, gymnast (USA)

Instagram: @alex_naddour

Photo: instagram / @alex_naddour

Steele Johnson, 20, diver (USA)

Instagram: @steele_johnson

Photo: instagram / @steele_johnson

Thiago Maia, 19, soccer player (Brazil)

Instagram: @tmaia97

Photo: instagram

Omar McLeod, 20, hurdler (Jamaica)

Instagram: @_warrior_child_

Photo: instagram / @_warrior_child_

Chris Brooks, 29, gymnast (USA)

Instagram: @cbrooks_gym

Photo: instagram / @cbrooks_gym

Samuel Mikulak, 23, gymnast (USA)

Instagram: @samuelmikulak

Photo: instagram / @samuelmikulak

Luca Dotto, 26, swimmer (Italy)

Instagram: @dottolck

Photo: instagram / @dottolck

Marcelo Chierighini, 25, swimmer (Brazil)

Instagram: @mchierighini

Photo: instagram / @mchierighini

