The Hottest Male Celebrities We’ll Be Swooning Over Until the End of Time

Let’s be honest: There have been a lot of attractive men in Hollywood. But who are the hottest male celebrities? Of course, that list is never-ending (there have been a lot of good-looking men, OK?). but we thought we would at least round up the couple dozen guys we haven’t been able to stop crushing on for the past few years—or decades. (Looking at you, George Clooney.)

Of course, it’s no secret why there are so many hot male celebrities out there. Celebrities’ faces are their money makers when it comes to Hollywood, so it’s a no brainer that these attractive actors, singers and athletes are as attractive as they come. In honor of our celebrity crushes past and present, we looked back on the hottest male celebrities who have made names for themselves in Hollywood. From relative newcomers like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles to forever crushes like Brad Pitt and David Beckham, here is our (incomplete) list of the hottest male celebrities.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet had a breakout year in 2017 when he starred in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. He went on to win over fans’ hearts on the red carpets of award shows (hello, harness from the 2019 Golden Globes.) In 2019, he was named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive, specifically for having one of the sexiest “big years.” (Whatever that means.)

Zac Efron

Efron sung into our hearts in 2006 as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. Since then, Efron has grown up, but his fanbase hasn’t changed. In 2014 and 2015, Efron won the MTV Movie Award for the Best Shirtless Performance. In celebration of his first win, Efron stripped off his shirt on stage while accepting his speech (with the help of Rita Ora).

Michael B. Jordan

Despite the dumpster fire we remember as 2020, one of highlight was when Jordan was announced People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. “It’s a cool feeling,” he told People at the time. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.” Before he was crowned the title, Jordan starred in films like Creed and That Awkward Moment, but it was his shirtless scenes in 2018’s Black Panther that really got audiences going.

BTS

Jin may be known for his catch phrase, “World Wide Handsome,” but let’s face it, all BTS’ members are visuals. V, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga sang their way into our hearts in 2013 with their debut song, “No More Dream,” but for many American fans credit 2020 for their breakout year in the United States after they earned their first Grammy nomination and first two Billboard Hot 100 number-ones for “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” For the full impact of BTS’ visuals. we recommend performances of their 2018 single “Fake Love,” where Jungkook shows his abs many, many times.

Chris Hemsworth

When it comes to Marvel Chrises, Chris Hemsworth is up there. Hemsworth made his Marvel debut as Thor in 2011, and since then, he’s made moviegoers sweat in their sweats. In 2014, he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. “I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house,” he told People at the time. “I can just say to her, ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that. I’ve made it now.’ ”

Chris Evans

It’s hard to pick our favorite Marvel Chris, but it really comes down to Hemsworth and Evans. Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, made his debut as the Marvel superhero in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. While he retired his cape as a full-time Marvel star after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Evans still holds the title of our favorite Marvel Chrises, especially after his amazing response to accidentally posting his nude photo in 2020.

Henry Golding

Golding had a breakout year in 2018 when he starred as Nicholas Young in Crazy Rich Asians. But his career as Hollywood’s next hottest leading man didn’t stop there. A year later, Golding starred opposite Emilia Clarke in 2019’s Last Christmas. With three Crazy Rich Asian movies in total, it seems like we’ll have plenty of time to swoon over Golding’s looks (and his smooth accent) in years to come.

David Beckham

For those who grew up in the 2000s, David Beckham is one of the OG Hollywood crushes. Not only is he a family man (he’s been married to Victoria Beckham for more than 20 years), but Beckham’s looks have only gotten better with age. In 2008, he became the face of Armani (and had an underwear photoshoot to accompany the campaign.) He was also named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

Ryan Gosling

Those who have seen 2004’s The Notebook have had a crush on Gosling (and his character, Noah Calhoun) for decades. Since then, Gosling’s charm and looks have only become better and better. In 2011, Gosling had one of his most memorable shirtless scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love, where Emma Stone’s character exclaims that his body looks like Photoshop. (Same.)

Jason Momoa

It’s impossible not to love Jason Momoa. After winning over fans’ hearts (and then breaking them) as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Momoa went on to become Aquaman in the D.C. cinematic universe. Of course, his 2018 film, Aquaman, featured tons of shirtless moments and scenes of Momoa kicking ass with a trident. As the husband of Lisa Bonet, it’s hard not to fall in love with him.

Idris Elba

We will never not campaign for Elba as the next James Bond. With his smooth British accent and dashing good looks, Elba has been the celebrity crush of fans for years. So it comes as no surprise when he was named as People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive.“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” the said at the time. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

Zayn Malik

Directioners remember Zayn as the dark and mysterious member of One Direction. Even after he left in 2015 and started his solo career with his smash hit “Pillowtalk” (starring his model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid), Zayn was still the celebrity crush of many millennials and Gen Z-ers. In 2020, Zayn became a dad when he and Gigi welcomed their first child, a baby daughter.

Harry Styles

Styles has a long list of celebrity relationships (Taylor Swift, Georgia Fowler and Camille Rowe, to name a few), so it’s no secret that there’s a charm about him that’s irresistible. After the release of his 2019 album, Fine Line, Styles went from cute boy band member to all-time crush, whose gender-bending fashion moments are as beautiful as his face.

George Clooney

Who hasn’t had a crush on Clooney? Since his role in ER in the the ’90s and ’00s, Clooney has been on almost every list of the hottest men in Hollywood. And he deserves it. He’s one of the few stars to been on the cover of People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue twice. He first received the title in 1997 before he was named the Sexiest Man Alive a second time in 2006.

Brad Pitt

Pitt’s star-making role in 1991’s Thelma & Louise will go down in cinematic history. (The scene of him shirtless with a cowboy hat and blowdryer lives rent free in our minds.) So it comes as no surprise that Pitt, like Clooney, is one of the few famous men to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive multiple times. He first received the title in 1995 before he was named Sexiest Man Alive again in 2000.

Maluma

There’s only one word to describe Maluma: hot. With songs like “X” and “Pa Ti,” Maluma oozes sexiness, which may be why he was a part of People’s 2020 Sexiest Men Alive issue. He’s also a romantic. “Of course I believe in true love. I just haven’t found it. But I actually want to get old with my partner,” he told Billboard in 2020.

Shawn Mendes

Mendes made a name for himself on Vine in 2013. He released his first song, “Life of the Party,” in 2014, and since then, his career has only gone up. In 2019, Mendes followed in the footsteps of other Hollywood heartthrobs like Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas with an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein.

Drake

Longtime Drake fans will remember him as Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi before he made a name for himself as a rapper with his debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010. Since his rise to fame, Drake has dated famous women like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.

Pedro Pascal

Though we don’t see his face in The Mandalorian, Pascal has brought the heat to the Star Wars universe as the Disney+ show’s title character. Before his fame-making turn as Mando, Pascal starred as Oberlyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Oscar Isaac

Of course, Pedro Pascal isn’t the only heartthrob to star in the Star Wars universe. Isaac made his Star Wars debut in 2015 as Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens. He’s also won a Golden Globe, proving he has both talent and looks.