Hottest E-Commerce Sites: Find Out What Girls Are Buying Now

What's hot
Kerry Pieri
by
I lived with my best friend in an Upper East Side of Manhattan apartment for five years. Post-work cocktails at the local bar, ordering sushi, drinking bottles of wine, and getting to have “bff” chats nearly nightly are things you will never get back once you move in with your boy toy no matter how exceptional he is.

What you definitely won’t be getting from a man though? The thrill of seeing your best girl come home with one of those super expensive bags from your favorite boutique with just a hint of white tissue paper coming out of the top, or a UPS box that didn’t get stolen or brought to a facility in the Bronx where you would never see it again. The point: possibly the only thing better than buying something awesome for yourself, is seeing what other girls walked with from their latest shopping excursion.

We chatted with our fave online sites: LA-based Revolve Clothing, editorial meets well-curated shopping site Shopbop, luxury mecca Net-a-Porter, chic kid on the block La Garconne and newcomer and new designer enthusiasts Founders & Followers to see what their best selling pieces are right now. J.Brand is cleaning up, everyone likes a Wang bag and little black boots were clearly made for walking. Click through for the whole story.

Alexander Wang Rocco Mini Duffle in black, $875, at Revolve

Current/Elliot Half Pocket Overall in Workman, $388, at Revolve Clothing

House of Harlow Five Stacked Jagged Rings, $100, at Revolve Clothing

James Perse Long Sleeve Slim Fitted Dress in black, $225, at Revolve Clothing

J.Brand Houlihan Zips Cargo in Vintage Olive, $231, at Revolve Clothing

Jeffrey Campbell Lita Platform Laceup Boots in black, $159, at Revolve Clothing

Swedish Hasbeens Jodphur in black, $409, at Revolve Clothing

S.W.O.R.D Classic Volterra Leather Jacket in black, $748, at Revolve Clothing

Alexander Wang Daria Small Duffel Bag, $850, at shopbop

Ami Dans La Rue Cashmere Ballet Neck Tunic, $275, at shopbop

Helmut Lang Skinny Leather Pants, $875, at shopbop

Herve Leger Layered Bandage Dress, $1450, at shopbop

JBrand Houlihan Twill Cargo Pants, $231, at shopbop

Karen Walker Deep Freeze Sunglasses, $180, at shopbop

Rag & Bone Suedo Moto Boots, $550, at shopbop

Isabel Marant Keni Leather Biker Jacket, $2395, at Net-a-Porter

J Brand Gigi Low-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans, $170, at Net-a-Porter

Christian Louboutin Egoutina Studded Leather Boots, $1495, at Net-a-Porter

Alexander McQueen Skull-print Laptop Case, $395, at Net-a-Porter

Reed Krakoff Boxer II Grain Leather Tote, $1490, at Net-a-Porter

Bodkin Beta Dress, $505, at Founders & Followers

Bodkin Qasar Coat, $995, at Founders & Followers

Dieppa Restrepo Cali Shoes, $245, at Founders & Followers

Bodkin Caos Sweater, $368, at Founders & Followers

Devastee Printed Corbeaux Silk Top, $172, at Founders & Followers

Surface to Air V3 Chinos, $195, at Founders & Followers

Surface to Air Elinor Dress, $292, at Founders & Followers

  Marc Jacobs Covered Heel Ankle Boot, $850, at La Garconne

3.1 Phillip Lim Zip Front Sweater Coat, $625, at La Garconne

Proenza Schouler Printed T-Shirt, $375, at La Garconne

 LD Tuttle The Shifter, $725, at La Garconne

NO.6 Boyfriend Shirt, $248, at La Garconne

