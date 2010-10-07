Hottest E-Commerce Sites: Find Out What Girls Are Buying Now

I lived with my best friend in an Upper East Side of Manhattan apartment for five years. Post-work cocktails at the local bar, ordering sushi, drinking bottles of wine, and getting to have “bff” chats nearly nightly are things you will never get back once you move in with your boy toy no matter how exceptional he is.

What you definitely won’t be getting from a man though? The thrill of seeing your best girl come home with one of those super expensive bags from your favorite boutique with just a hint of white tissue paper coming out of the top, or a UPS box that didn’t get stolen or brought to a facility in the Bronx where you would never see it again. The point: possibly the only thing better than buying something awesome for yourself, is seeing what other girls walked with from their latest shopping excursion.

We chatted with our fave online sites: LA-based Revolve Clothing, editorial meets well-curated shopping site Shopbop, luxury mecca Net-a-Porter, chic kid on the block La Garconne and newcomer and new designer enthusiasts Founders & Followers to see what their best selling pieces are right now. J.Brand is cleaning up, everyone likes a Wang bag and little black boots were clearly made for walking. Click through for the whole story.