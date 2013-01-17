These cars are faster, hotter and more high tech than ever before. The Detroit Auto Show, from January 14 to 27, has already launched a series of amazing new models that are completely worth checking out—and maybe even purchasing when they hit the market. From a futuristic Lexus to a provocative Hyundai, we’ve offered a glimpse into what major automakers have to offer this year. Since the show goes on for ten more days, we’ll be updating the gallery everyday with the latest offerings.

Click through the slideshow above for the hottest cars at this year’s Detroit Auto Show and let us know which is your favorite!

1 of 10 2013 BMW Z4 Roadster: The Z4 roadster will arrive in U.S. showrooms next spring. 2014 Cadillac ELR: Cadillac has yet to confirm the exact number, but only a limited amount will be produced. It offers an electric range of about 35 miles (varies depending on driving conditions), and once drained a gasoline-powered generator automatically turns on with a range of 300 miles. 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: While keeping some aspects of a traditional Corvette design, the Stingray offers a completely new driving experience, with technology surpassing any used in previous models. The exterior includes race proven aerodynamics that improves high-speed stability, and was built with other lightweight material helping to create a perfect weight balance, together making this corvette one of the fastest cars yet. The close attention to detail and the power of this corvette made it an easy win for best model at the Editors'€™ Choice Awards. The Destino: The interior is made from animal-free suede and you might not believe this, but it's a hybrid. Cheers to a glamorous electric future released by VL Automotive. 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee: This model's specialty lies in its clean diesel feature. When driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee the eco-mode is automatically on. However, the car also includes a button to turn off the eco-mode for moments of more aggressive driving. This model has a few exterior modifications as well: larger taillights and spoiler is more aerodynamic. 2014 Kia Cadenza: This new model features a tiger-nose front design, leather interior with chrome and wood accents, LED lights and runs on 18-inch tires. Kia€'s polished new design will also offer a comfortable feel. 2014 Lexus IS: With a serious redesign and several innovative features, the new Lexus IS demonstrated flare, to say the least. This model includes a trick moving center ring that changes from red to blue depending on the driver'€™s anger level and the ISâ€™s drive modes, and the rear seats fold down 60/40, something completely new for Lexus. Comfort and state of the art technology come together in the Lexus IS. Bentley Continental GT: Bentley equals speed. This elegant car hit a top speed of 202 mph and reached 60 mph in only 4.1 sec. It may not fly, but it comes quite close. Acura NSX Concept: This model displays a seductive design unlike any other Acura released prior. Creators of the NSX aimed to juxtapose fuel economy, luxury comfort and exceptional performance, ultimately crafting a more emotional experience for Acura drivers. Mercedes E63 AMG 4Matic: The design was slightly revamped and now includes a new grille and aero treatment headlights, among other minor changes. This model plans to go on sale in the U.S. this summer.


















