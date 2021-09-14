Amazon Promises These Under-$130 Decor Pieces Will ‘Recreate Hotel Vibes’ In Your Home

Scroll To See More Images

This may or may not be a hot take, but we believe that the best part about any vacation is the time you spend back in the hotel. Listen, all of the beautiful sites and fun excursions you take while spending time on the beach or in the city streets abroad are no-doubt incredible, but the relaxation and rejuvenation you experience in your hotel room is truly one of the greatest gifts. The reason why? The room always feels like a spa and the bed like a cloud. For some reason, though, it’s hard to replicate that vibe in your home.

Thankfully, Amazon is making it easier than ever to achieve (or at least, get close to achieving) this ambiance. The site now has an entire storefront dedicated to hotel-quality bedding, bathing, and decor products, appropriately named the “Home Getaway.” These picks are all seriously beloved by shoppers—some of them have more than 100,000 perfect ratings—and the majority are fairly affordable.

Whether you’re looking for new bathroom decor, cooling bedding, or fashionable furniture, you can find it all in this hub. It’s divided into sections based on the room you’d like to curate. For example, the “Serene Sanctuary” section includes subtle and vibrant lighting options, soft-as-can-be towels, and chic-looking organizers that will transform your bathroom into, well, a sanctuary. Anything you choose, Amazon promises it will help you “recreate hotel vibes at home for the ultimate staycation.”

Below, you can check out eight of our favorite picks, ranging in price from $9 to $124. They include a velvet green accent chair that looks so retro and so expensive, cooling pillows that’ll actually stay inflated, and sheets that are so silky smooth, you’ll have no choice but to relax while cuddle up in them.

Coolzon Bed Pillows

Pillows make or break a good night’s sleep, so why not get these cooling ones to ensure that every slumber is as restful as possible. They’re made with polyester and designed to keep their shape no matter how many hours you’re spending hitting the hay. Plus, the set of two is on sale for under $30, so you won’t have to break the bank for this pleasurable purchase.

WV Decorative Tray

Nothing brings attention to your favorite flowers, coasters, or books quite like a chic tray. Place it on your living room table or poof cushion to decorate the space a bit more. Or, use it for its functionality and bring it into the bedroom for brunch in bed.

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set

More than 185,000 people have given this set of 100% polyester sheets a perfect five-star rating. The machine-washable silky sheet set is designed to be wrinkle-resistant and quick-drying. Plus, they come in more than 40 color and pattern options, so it’s easy to find a shade suitable for your space.

Round Gold Rolling Bar Cart

It’s nearly impossible to find a good-looking bar cart that retails for under $150, but this one proves that miracles can happen every day, especially when you’re online shopping. The gold rolling cart has lockable wheels, bottle holders, and a rack for wine stems. Basically, it’s everything you could want. Just act fast—right now it’s on sale for $118 when usually it costs $200.

Hammam Linen White Bath Towels 4-Pack

If your towels are starting to feel less like soft cloth more like exfoliating treatments, it’s time to get a new set. This top-rated one is on sale for more than 40% off (you’ll save a total of $30 when you buy the four-piece collection) and is made with Turkish cotton, so you know they’ll feel soft and lush every use.

Tbestmax Bathroom Containers

Your cotton swabs, hair ties, and other toiletry products will look better than ever in these three clear holders. The plastic material looks as clear as glass, but won’t break or crack if the containers are accidentally dropped. These look so good, you’ll actually want to show off your bathroom essentials on the sink counter.

Duhome Modern Accent Velvet Chairs

The dream is to live in a home filled to the brim with green velvet everything—sectionals, bed frames, you name it, we want it. So, this $120 retro-looking accent chair naturally stood out to us. It adds a touch of color to any room and will make you look like you know what you’re doing when it comes to designing your space. Even though, in reality, all you really had to do was click “add to cart.”

Grassweave Cream Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Say what you want about peel-and-stick wallpaper, but you’ll regret knocking it without trying it. This one specifically adds a subtle texture to whatever you want to dress up—shelves, doors, walls, or desks. Reviewers say it can be used to create a subtle accent wall in under an hour.