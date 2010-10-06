Hot Vintage Clothing Available Online Now

Vintage is amazing for so many reasons. The street cred comes to mind, the ability to not look like such a fashion clone and the feeling that you just stumbled upon something truly special. As much as we adore clothes, how often does that really happen?

The other amazing aspect? All of those referential designers have their eyes trained on the past to the point that you can pick up tomorrow’s trend, basically yesterday. Kind of! Let’s get our heads out of the past and onto the amazing pieces that could be yours now. Click through for some Chanel, YSL and Lanvin with your name on it.