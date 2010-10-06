Hot Vintage Clothing Available Online Now

Vintage is amazing for so many reasons. The street cred comes to mind, the ability to not look like such a fashion clone and the feeling that you just stumbled upon something truly special. As much as we adore clothes, how often does that really happen?
The other amazing aspect? All of those referential designers have their eyes trained on the past to the point that you can pick up tomorrow’s trend, basically yesterday. Kind of! Let’s get our heads out of the past and onto the amazing pieces that could be yours now. Click through for some Chanel, YSL and Lanvin with your name on it.
Get your leopard fix in a chic wrap.
1950's Woman's Faux-Fur Leopard Coat Jacket (Medium, Large), Buy It Now 124.99, ebay
Think Rachel Zoe meets Mrs. Roper in the most Lanvin way possible. Lanvin printed maxi dress, $675, at 1st Dibs
Did you peep this look on Proenza's resort runway? Get it for yourself, only cheaper. Vintage baja pull-over, Buy It Now $69.99, ebay
Maxi skirt plus lace is so hot right now. Crochet cut-out skirt, bidding at $36, with 1 day left, ebay
So mod, you'll get triple takes.
Chanel vintage sunglasses, $275, at ebay
A sweet snakeskin for under $100? Sold! Black snakeskin art deco bag, $98, on etsy
That Moschino logo belt is so over. Opt for Gucci, girls. Gucci logo belt, $60, etsy
Love a good '80s color block.
Block tee, $38, at Nasty Gal
An investment for sure, but you'll wear them forever! Vintage gold Chanel earrings, $400, at Very Vintage
I don't do cheap sunglasses, but I do rock YSL tortoise. Yves Saint Laurent vintage sunnies, $149, with 5 days left, ebay