50 Hot Surfer Dudes to Follow on Instagram

Right now, my Instagram feed is as follows: a beauty blogger’s mascara wand selfie, an inspirational quote, a dog, a photo of a half-naked woman’s thigh (thanks, @femmehunting), a fitness blogger lying topless on the beach with her nipples blocked out, a dog, another fitness blogger’s toned abs, and finally a selfie of Kim Kardashian plugging some random teeth-whitening kit.

You know what’s missing from my feed of half-naked women? Dudes. Specifically, hot, surfer guys who won’t cram my digital life with obnoxious belfies and #ootd photos. With that in mind, I dived deep into the Internet, trawling through surfing forums, Instagram, and industry websites to track down a list of 50 hot surfer guys worthy of your blue crush—and your follow. Keep clicking through the gallery to soak up the eye candy.