50 Hot Surfer Dudes to Follow on Instagram

Right now, my Instagram feed is as follows: a beauty blogger’s mascara wand selfie, an inspirational quote, a dog, a photo of a half-naked woman’s thigh (thanks, @femmehunting), a fitness blogger lying topless on the beach with her nipples blocked out, a dog, another fitness blogger’s toned abs, and finally a selfie of Kim Kardashian plugging some random teeth-whitening kit.
You know what’s missing from my feed of half-naked women? Dudes. Specifically, hot, surfer guys who won’t cram my digital life with obnoxious belfies and #ootd photos. With that in mind, I dived deep into the Internet, trawling through surfing forums, Instagram, and industry websites to track down a list of 50 hot surfer guys worthy of your blue crush—and your follow. Keep clicking through the gallery to soak up the eye candy.
MORE: A Pro Surfer Shares Her Food and Fitness Diary
View this post on Instagram
I'd like to say a massive thank you all my sponsors that have continued to support me through this injury. I met with @ripcurl_aus today and we are committed to getting through this injury and doing what ever it takes. Looking forward to chapter ahead what ever it may hold but It sure does feels nice to be supported by the surfing family! Thank you @ripcurl_aus Thank you @monsterenergy Thank you @dragonalliance Thank you @houseofmarley Thank you @ocean_earth Thank you @jsindustries1
View this post on Instagram
Super stoked to get through that heat today. Honestly I was super nervous before hand, on paper that was the hardest heats I've ever had out at Pipe, got extremely lucky to move on. Feel blessed to live to fight another day🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 📷 @alottashibata @vertra #unreasonable @oneill @sanukfootwear @carrollsurfboards @onamissionsurf @futuresfins @valsurf1962
View this post on Instagram
Very proud to announce a new partnership with my good friends at mizu @mizulife and the @robmachadofoundation. Mizu life and RMF have created the blue steel collection and they will be donating 5% of all the sales to RMF. Go to mizulife.com and check it out now cause once they're gone they're gone.... And learn more about @robmachadofoundation At robmachadofoundation.org @mizulife