Literally Just 27 Dreamy Pictures of Hot Springs You’ll Want to Stare at All Day Long

Scroll To See More Images
There are some photogenic experiences that will simply never live up to the hype. Cotton candy will never taste as good as it looks. An adult ball pit filled with ice cream sprinkles can only amount to a crumbly mess. And every Instagram-worthy wall mural on your list is undoubtedly accompanied by a not-so-Instagram-worthy line. Hot springs, though—hot springs are everything you’d expect them to be, and more.
According to our friends at Pinterest, searches for images of “hot springs” are up 32 percent in 2019—and I suspect that has a lot to do with them being pretty. Few things will slow down your ever-speedy Instagram scroll quite as effectively as an idyllic AF photo of an Iceland hot spring; you don’t even have to feel the temperature juxtaposition to know that shit’s a good time.
What’s nice is that, unlike myriad other Instagram-worthy experiences, hot springs are actually cool. Stripping down to your skivvies in a frigid place and then indulging in what’s basically a stunning, nature-made hot tub is guaranteed to be a fun time, no matter what your interpretation of a fun time is.
Now, dreaming about visiting a hot spring and actually working out the logistics to visit one are two very different things. There are budget concerns and vacation days to consider, both of which can put a serious damper on that idyllic hot spring getaway you were imagining. What’s damper-free, though, is a vicarious exploration of Instagram’s finest hot springs—one so delightful you might just feel the inviting warmth of a hot spring envelop you mid-perusal.
Glenwood Springs, Colorado
View this post on Instagram
My favourite hot springs so far . . . . #hotsprings #utah #visittheusa #hotpool #riverpool #travelphotography #travelpics #traveler_stories #lovenaturestyle #ourplanetdaily #travelingcouple #traveladventure #bucketlist #travelbucketlist #naturephotography #naturepics #aerialphotography #dronephotography #aerialphoto #exploremore #world_shotz #traveltheworld #allglobeshots #wandermore @shutterstockcontributors #stunning_shots #bns_earth #aerialpics #dronephoto @skypixelofficial @djiglobal @ultimatehotspringsguide @hotspringsoftheworld
Utah
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
Kusatsu, Japan
View this post on Instagram
. 🏡🧖🏻♂️🇮🇹ITALY🇮🇹🧖🏻♀️🏡 . *Saturno Fontepura Hotel, Manciano* . •Close to Terme Di Saturnia and Necropoli Del Puntone •Local to Piazza Del Castello •Hot springs •Outdoor pool •Spa tub •Panoramic country views •Free parking •Free wifi •Flights available seperately •Price based on 2 adults staying bed and breakfast from 28th June - 2nd July 2019 (other dates available) . . *From £276.34pp* . . **prices are subject to terms, conditions and availabilty** . DM or email for more details.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #termedisaturnia #manciano #italy #tuscany #hotsprings #naturalspring #europe #explore #travel #travelinspiration #travelinspo #travellife #travelgram #travelholic #travelling #vacation #vacay #holiday #tailormadetravel #personaltravelagent #travelspecialist #travelgoals #travelinside
Manciano, Italy
View this post on Instagram
Reposted from @backpackersglobe - Feeling like Elsa in Frozen Land with @meryldenis . . . . . . #bluelagoon #bluelagooniceland #iceland🇮🇸 #🇮🇸 #geothermal #geothermalpool #hotsprings #hotspring #beautifulworld #bluewaters #bluewater #travelgirls #iceland_tourist #traveliceland #exploreiceland - #regrann #travel #worldtravel #photography #photooftheday
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
View this post on Instagram
Pamukkale or "cotton castle" (aka Hierapolis) is a natural site in Denizli, Turkey. The Turkish name refers to the surface of the shimmering, snow-white limestone calcium pools, shaped over millennia by calcium-rich springs. Dripping slowly down the vast mountainside, mineral-rich waters foam and collect in terraces, spilling over cascades of stalactites into milky pools below. Legend has it that the formations are solidified cotton (the area’s principal crop) that giants left out to dry. . When water is supersaturated with calcium carbonate and reaches the surface, carbon dioxide de-gasses from it, and calcium carbonate is deposited. Calcium carbonate is deposited by the water as a soft gel which eventually crystallizes into travertine. . This area has been drawing the weary to its thermal springs since the time of Classical antiquity. And has temperate climate most of the year. Overshadowed by natural wonder, Pamukkale’s well-preserved Roman ruins and museum have been remarkably underestimated and unadvertised. . Hotels and roads were built around Pamukkale on the 20th century, but they have been demolished to preserve the area. Now aside from a small footpath running up the mountain face, the terraces are all off-limits, having suffered erosion and water pollution at the feet of tourists. . #pamukkale #thermalsprings #amazingpool #turkey #turki #hierapolis #naturalpool #jalanjalan #kelilingdunia #beautiful_world #beautifulearth #earthwonders #amazingplaces #beautifulplace #instatravel #traveling #travelling #wisata #trulyamazingplaces #hotsprings
Denizli, Turkey
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
View this post on Instagram
Tuscany is peppered with natural hot springs rich in minerals, tag your friend if you wanna go there #hotsprings #tuscany #ig_tuscany #igersfirenze #sangimignano #toscany #toscana #igerstoscana #marchetourism #valdorcia #sienaitaly #toscana_amoremio #italiainunoscatto #yallersveneto #volgoveneto #ig_toscana #loves_united_italia #volgotoscana #toscanagram #yallerstoscana #ig_tuscany_ #vivotoscana #igpic_italia #yallers #italia_dev #vivoabruzzo #scatti_italiani #thehub_piemonte #italialandscape #italia_landscapes
Tuscany, Italy
Oregon
View this post on Instagram
Amazing hot springs view from Mexico 😍😍 🇲🇽 👉🏻👉🏻 follow: @flightbucket #quoteyourtravel #travelquotes #travelmoodquotes #travelmood #exploremexico #mexicoadventures #wonderfulwaters #blueandwhite #beautyofmexico #wonderfulmexico #apeekofmexico #mexicowonders #solotravels #solotravelers #solotraveler #solodiytravels #diytravels #mustseeinmexico #travelbucketlist #mustgo #coupletravelers #coupletraveler #mexicodestinations #mexico #bluewaters #hotsprings #canyon
Mexico
View this post on Instagram
You guys were so stoked to see Dario as an ice princess yesterday, so here is #HotSpring pit stop two. Located behind a little museum in the best little secret (not so secret) town of Stanley, this pool was large and JUST warm enough. Stanley is sleeeeepy in the winter & The only bar open was the Kasino. (We got rowdy as expected.) This sunset really was like this & I was SO cold getting out, but I had to take this photo. We met these super fun, entertaining friends here & sat for 3+ hours watching the sky change over the #Sawtooths, getting extremely pruney. I’m not sure if this pool has a name or I’d mention it here. . . . #hotsprings #idaho #stanley #southernidaho #portrait_vision #moody #sunset #sunset_hunter #idahodaily #idahome #makeportraits #roadtrip #bellinghamphotographer
Idaho
View this post on Instagram
The most famous selfie on IG🖤 Tag that selfie friend😆 - Time to @travel.escape - Photo by @inthefrow #naturephotography #travelphotography #naturelovers #travelgram #landscapephotography #love #instatravel #landscapes #photography #instagood #travelling #photooftheday #travelblogger #beautifulplaces #picoftheday #beautifulnature #beautifulplace #naturelover #nature #beautiful #travel #landscape #happy #fog #iceland #tree
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Glenwood Springs, Colorado
View this post on Instagram
Of #landscapes and #cascades ! #Pamukkale #turkey🇹🇷 . . . . #blue #hotsprings #nature #serene #aroundtheworld #wanderlust #explore #travelandleisure #beyondbeautiful #surreal #gorgeous #wonderfuldestination #photography #travelphotography #click #pristine #wow #landscapelovers #landscapephotography #naturalbeauty #mustvisit #passport #wishlist #bucketlist #lonelyplanet #serene
Pamukkale, Turkey
Glenwood Springs, Colorado
View this post on Instagram
Que tal este lugar para carregar as baterias? Blue Lagoon, Iceland 🇮🇸 Cc: @threeifbysea #umaviagem Marque a pessoa que você levaria contigo. . . . . . . . #iceland #naturalpool #girl #nosnatrip #insta #ferias #viagem #aventura #bluelagoon #relax #lazer #lifestyle #dicasdeviagem #amoviajar
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
View this post on Instagram
Iceland 🇮🇸💙 Yay or Nay? credit: @lilymaymac #style_louvre #bluelagoon #bluewater #beautifulplaces #travelinspiration #viewgoals #bluelagooniceland #beautifulview #beauty #lifestyle #style #styleinspo #hairgoals #fashion #fashionista #fashioninspo #fashionable #ootd #ootdfashion #ootdinspo #outfitinspiration #outfitgoals #dailyfashion #dailyinspiration
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Italy
Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
Miscellaneous
View this post on Instagram
We spent the weekend with friends and family at one of our favorite winter spots, Granite Hot Springs.⠀ ⠀ Only accessible by cross country skis, snowmobile or dog sled, this is the perfect winter day that is rewarded by a dip in 104 degree hot spring.⠀ ⠀ #jhexperts #jhrea #christieshomes #jacksonhole #jhdreaming #jacksonholerealestate #winter #winteractivity #winterwonderland #granitehotsprings #hotsprings
Jackson, Wyoming
View this post on Instagram
Islandia 🇮🇸 esta lleno de paisajes y lugares hermosos. Sin dudas uno de los lugares a los que hay que ir para disfrutar de la tranquilidad y la naturaleza 🌿🍃 • • • • 🔹@soydelmundo 🔹@soydelmundo • • • • #world #worldtraveler #travel #traveler #viajar #iceland #bluelagoos #islandia
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
View this post on Instagram
December Giveaway ❄❄❄ Here we go! To enter to win a free night for two at Mystic, follow these rules: 1- Follow @mystichotsprings 2- Post a photo where you were your happiest. In your happy place or with your favorite person. Does not matter, it's up to you! 3- Explain in the caption why that photo makes you happy and use the tag #mysticdecembergiveaway on your post. That's it!! Winner will be announced Christmas Eve 😄💛 • • 📷 @frankvinyl • • #mystichotsprings #giveaway #entertowin #free #freestay #utah #goodvibes #airbnb #utahairbnb #happy #hotsprings #wowutah #beautahful #lifeelevated #utahisrad #visitutah #wanderlust #travel
Miscellaneous
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Blue Lagoon, Iceland