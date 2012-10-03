Runway Trend To Know Now: The Updated Gladiator Boot

There have been plenty of eye-catching trends this fashion season, and while many are getting our blood pumping, we observed a massive shoe trend that’s equally as exciting: The updated gladiator sandal in boot form.

Ranging from futuristic to tribal, different variations on this intriguing trend were sent down runways, and we especially love the look worn over skinny jeans with a basic white shirt to balance the buckles, fringes, or zippers. From ankle-high clasps to full-on knee coating styles, there was certainly a range of heights to match your taste.

Here, we round-up the best gladiator sandal-boots for you to jumpstart your wardrobe now.