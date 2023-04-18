Scroll To See More Images

The Barbie movie trailer will guarantee you’ll be dreaming of summer stat. Thanks to scenes of Margot Robbie’s Barbie standing on a soft pink beach, rollerblading down the street and waving from her hot pink convertible, cloudy days are practically vanished. Living and dressing in bright pink is simply more fun, which is why Barbiecore, the term used to describe anything and everything Barbie-inspired, will be everywhere this summer. Want to join the fun? These 12 hot pink swimsuit ideas inspired by Barbiecore will have you looking dream house ready.

Hot pink looks great on every skin tone and pairs perfectly with bright blue water. Whether you’re ready to step into a one-piece or slip on a string bikini, a hot pink swimsuit guarantees that you’ll feel confident. Plus, there are plenty of great Barbie-approved swimsuits on the market right now. Brands like Aerie, Good American, Victoria’s Secret and Target have swimsuits that are just as affordable as they are cute. If you’re shopping for a special event or occasion, or just want more of a statement piece, Revolve is also a great site to scroll.

Keep reading to discover the hottest hot pink swimsuits for summer.

Always Fits Bikini Top

This bikini from Good American features the brand’s famous “always fits” fabric, stretching up or down a size without losing shape. Make sure to pair it with matching “always fits” bottoms.

Ribbed Triangle String Bikini Top

Target always has the best affordable swimsuits, and this adorable pink triangle top is available in six colors. Pair it with denim shorts between pool time.

Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

I always manage to find comfortable and cute swimsuits at Aerie. This pink shiny one-piece is the perfect example. It’s available in both regular and long lengths and goes up to a size XXL.

One Shoulder Swimsuit with Ring Detail

I love this tri-color take on the Barbiecore trend, especially with the side cutouts and ring detailing. This suit is available in sizes 14-32.

Cabana Textured Triangle Bikini Top

You can’t go wrong with a classic string bikini, especially in a hot pink shade. I love the little tassel detailing on the ties on this top and matching bottoms.

Lace-Up Detail One Piece

The ultimate Barbiecore one-piece for under $50? Let’s go party! I love the lace up details on this Target find.

Double Layer Top

Double-layered swimsuits are a major trend for summer 2023. This swimsuit top gives you the double-layered look without having to actually wear two swimsuits. The bikini bottoms have the same effect.

The Backless One Piece

This one-piece is sporty in the front and sexy in the back. It’s made out of a waffle material, which means it will be super comfortable to wear all day.

Camellia Bikini Top

For my busty gals, a bustier top is a great way to get a little extra support on the beach while channeling major vintage Barbie vibes. It looks great with this pair of cheeky bottoms.

Lose Control One-Piece

This unique cutout one-piece has the coolest contrasting trim. It also has double adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

Always Sunny One-Piece

This full-coverage swimsuit is a great option if you like to be active at the beach or pool. It’s available in sizes XS-5XL and comes in four other color options.

Full Coverage Bikini Top

I love buying swimsuit tops at Victoria’s Secret because you’re able to shop by band and cup size. I just added this hot pink underwire bikini top and matching bottoms to my cart.