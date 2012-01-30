Hot Or Not Poll: Kristen Wiig’s Choker At The SAG Awards

A lot of celebrities stepped out in full throttle style last night at the SAG Awards. There were definitely some bumps along the road, but for the most part the looks were stunning.

Then we saw it; we had to do a double take to make sure it wasn’t just our 1990s nostalgia rearing its head. Nope, it was there on Kristen Wiig: a choker. You heard me, those bracelets for your neck that we were positive died along with the economy.

We’re not sure how we feel about the necklace being paired with the high neckline of her gown, but what do you think? Tell us in the poll below!

