Hot Nerd Alert: The 30 Cutest Geeks in Hollywood

As far as Hollywood goes, geeks have been beating out the Brad Pitts and Tom Cruises for a while now. The breed of actor, musician, and talk-show host stealing the spotlight now is equal parts brainy, quirky, and sensitive. Enter: the Era of the Nerd.
In terms of television, NBC was one of the first to champion the nerdy leading man, with offbeat single-camera comedies such as “The Office,” which brought its hot nerd trifecta—John Krasinski, Ed Helms, and B.J. Novak—to the masses, followed by “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” both filled with slightly left-of-center actors who embraced their outsider status with sexy aplomb.
“Saturday Night Live” followed suit by adding a handful of new, smart, slightly geeky cast members such as Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg, who both went on to score their own TV shows.
In film, we have Judd Apatow to thank for changing our perception of actors including Jason Segel and Jay Baruchel, nerds at their core, but who have emerged as in-demand leading men. And let’s not get started on Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Cera.
Jason Segal
From "Freaks and Geeks" and "How I Met Your Mother" to "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," Segal leads the smart-nerd pack that's been sweeping Hollywood. Oh, and let's not forgot he single-handedly revived the "Muppets."
Andrew Garfield
Garfield officially earned the title as the hottest nerd in Hollywood as soon as he signed up to play Spiderman. This is one tall, gloriously geeky drink of water, ladies.
Donald Glover
Donald embraces his nerd status, both as super-geek Troy Barnes on NBC's quirky now-canceled "Community" and his rap persona Childish Gambino—he's been known to rap things about himself like, "To my black nerds, this is church."
John Krasinski
Krasinski made nerdy nice guys incredibly sexy with his turn as the adorably sensitive paper sales rep Jim on "The Office."
Dev Patel
From a poor kid who aces India's version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in "Slumdog Millionaire" to "Newsnight" blogger and computer whiz on "The Newsroom," Patel can only be described as a charming nerd.
Jack Antonoff
Sure, he's a rock star—and Lena Dunham's boyfriend—but that hasn't stopped him from developing a reputation as something of a nerdy character.
Zach Braff
Braff has long heralded himself as one of Hollywood's ultimate nerds, from his starring role on NBC's "Scrubs" to his awkward portrayal of a lost twentysomething in his directorial debut "Garden State."
Paul Rudd
Rudd kicked off his status as a hot brainy dork when he played Cher's college-age stepbrother, Josh, in 1995's "Clueless," and although he's now a reigning king of comedy, he always tends to play slightly geeky (yet attractive) characters.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Think of him as the male version of Zooey Deschanel—brainy, musical, pro-feminist, and totally adorkable.
Jimmy Fallon
His wide-eyed optimism and endearing dorkiness is what makes the "The Tonight Show" host so successful.
Michael Cera
From his turn in 2007's "Juno," Michael Cera’s crooked smile has won indie-nerd hearts everywhere.
Judd Apatow
Credited with turning our idea of dorks into heroes, Apatow regularly casts a specific crew of Hollywood nerds that includes Jason Segal, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill.
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse scored the ultimate in nerdy roles when he played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2010's "The Social Network."
Andy Cohen
He might be one of the most popular guys in entertainment, but he's also a self-professed "pop-culture geek" and regularly nerds out over everything from celebrities to reality stars.
Johnny Galecki
He might play the "cool one" on "The Big Bang Theory," but considering the relativity of that term, it's still very safe to say that Johnny Galecki is a bona fide nerdy hottie.
Aziz Ansari
The "Parks and Recreation" star has branded his own unique form of nerdy comedy, which has taken him very far with the ladies (and the dudes) everywhere.
B.J. Novak
The star and cowriter of "The Office" recently scored another nerdy role in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
Zachary Levi
Levi is that rare breed of Hollywood nerd who can seamlessly walk the line between sci-fi geek and manly superhero. Swoon.
Ed Helms
Helms initially nabbed our attention as the delightfully clumsy Andy Bernard on "The Office," then upped his hotness factor as the insufferable goodie-two-shoes-turned-bad-boy Stu in "The Hangover" and a grown-up Rusty Griswold in the "Vacation" redux.
Jay Baruchel
Jay voices the adorable kid Hiccup in the "How to Train Your Dragon" movies, and he is just as cute as his grown-up self in real life.
Andy Samberg
Tobey Maguire
Before Garfield took over, Tobey Maguire first made nerdy superhero Spider-Man into the sexy web-slinging man we know him as today.
Danny Pudi
The other half of Troy & Abel on NBC's "Community" is hot, in a really quirky, funny, and supremely well-dressed way.
Seth Meyers
Seth's contagious grin and thinking-man's charm has earned him a spot on our list for good reason.
Daniel Radcliffe
Of Harry Potter (and coke-bottle glasses) franchise fame, Radcliffe is now half British bad boy, half nice nerd.
Bill Hader
Hader played Amy Schumer’s dorky, sweet doctor love interest in "Train Wreck," and ever since, we've been crushing on him.
John Oliver
The brilliant British talk-show host is so earnest about trying to educate us all about social and political issues that matter—and he's charming and funny, to boot.
Elijah Wood
The "Back to the Future Part II" and "Lord of the Rings" actor wins our hearts with every nerdy role.
Geoffrey Arend
He might be married to one of Hollywood's biggest babes, Christina Hendricks, but Arend's roles in rom coms such as "500 Days of Summer" and "Save the Date" are strictly relegated to the lovable, awkward dork.
Adam Brody
When it comes to former "OC' star Brody, whose adorkable alter-ego Seth Cohen millennial fangirls will never forget, he's once a hot nerd, always a hot nerd.
