Hot Nerd Alert: The 30 Cutest Geeks in Hollywood

As far as Hollywood goes, geeks have been beating out the Brad Pitts and Tom Cruises for a while now. The breed of actor, musician, and talk-show host stealing the spotlight now is equal parts brainy, quirky, and sensitive. Enter: the Era of the Nerd.

In terms of television, NBC was one of the first to champion the nerdy leading man, with offbeat single-camera comedies such as “The Office,” which brought its hot nerd trifecta—John Krasinski, Ed Helms, and B.J. Novak—to the masses, followed by “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” both filled with slightly left-of-center actors who embraced their outsider status with sexy aplomb.

“Saturday Night Live” followed suit by adding a handful of new, smart, slightly geeky cast members such as Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg, who both went on to score their own TV shows.

In film, we have Judd Apatow to thank for changing our perception of actors including Jason Segel and Jay Baruchel, nerds at their core, but who have emerged as in-demand leading men. And let’s not get started on Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Cera.

