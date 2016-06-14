Hot-Mug-Shot Guy Posts His First Modeling Head Shot, Announcing Without Words That He Knows How to Smize

The man whom most people know as “hot mug shot guy,” Jeremy Meeks, can now be called “hot head shot guy” too. Someone must have taught him how to smize since he got out of prison three months ago, because he is full-on glowing in this photograph, which was also shared on Instagram by his L.A. agency, White Cross Management.

When he was arrested in California two years ago and his mug shot was released on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page, he didn’t expect a modeling career to launch, but that’s pretty much what happened. Within hours of his mug shot’s appearance on the internet, thousands of people liked, shared, and commented on the image, from the straightforward (“Whoa… this man is extremely handsome”) to the solicitous (“Beautiful. …..I’ll take two”) to the totally over-the-top (“OMG ME ENAMORE”).

Though he was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and thrown in prison for a little less than two years (sentenced to 27 months), manager Jim Jordan signed him to White Cross while he was still in prison, and has been promising some big things. “He’s going to walk in the shows in Paris,” Jordan told New York.

Apparently, the hot felon told his agent that he wants to act, so he read The Power of the Actor and The Artist’s Way in preparation. “He’s been doing his morning pages,” Jordan told the publication, adding, “He works out three, four times a day” while in post-prison transitional housing. He also said there had been interest from the producers of “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” starring Vin Diesel.

According to IMDB, that film is in post-production, and there’s no mention of Meeks (or “hot mug shot guy”) in the cast, but—we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of him soon. As Meeks shared on IG alongside a photo of himself and Jordan after his release, “I want to thank my family and everybody for all your love, support, and prayers. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead. I’m ready.”