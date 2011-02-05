Hot Models And Tropical Beaches For Rag & Bone (VIDEO)

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we told you about the incredible new Rag & Bone flier campaign that features self-shot photos of our favorite models? Well, now there’s an equally awesome teaser video to go along with it. Set to tunes by Lily Aldridge‘s fiancee Caleb Followill of the Kings of Leon we go boating and walking on the beach with Sasha, swimming with Abbey Lee and swinging with Edita. All in clothes gifted by Rag & Bone! Ahhh, what a life.

The full DIY campaign is set to go live on the brand’s site today. Meanwhile, here’s a much snowier video in which some very sneaky friends of Rag & Bone post the fliers all around downtown New York. Let us know in the comments section if and where you spot one during your Fashion Week adventures!