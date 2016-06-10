Let’s All Take a Second and Ogle Male Bathing-Suit Models for a Change

Ah, summer: The only season that exists solely for the purpose of letting it all hang out. Ogling women in short-shorts, tiny bikinis, and miniskirts has undoubtedly become a pastime for men around the world; but guess what? The season also provides a shameless approach to the masculine sex, too.

For no other reason than it’s Friday afternoon in June, we invite you to stop what you’re doing (aka, nothing) and look at 10 hot-as-hell male models walking the runway in bathing suits. Bonus: Some of their jewelry is pretty cute, too.