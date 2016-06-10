StyleCaster
Let’s All Take a Second and Ogle Male Bathing-Suit Models for a Change

What's hot
by
Ah, summer: The only season that exists solely for the purpose of letting it all hang out. Ogling women in short-shorts, tiny bikinis, and miniskirts has undoubtedly become a pastime for men around the world; but guess what? The season also provides a shameless approach to the masculine sex, too.

For no other reason than it’s Friday afternoon in June, we invite you to stop what you’re doing (aka, nothing) and look at 10 hot-as-hell male models walking the runway in bathing suits. Bonus: Some of their jewelry is pretty cute, too.

1 of 10

BRB, gotta go ask my boyfriend why he doesn't have matching pec tats.

Don't worry, bro; you'll get cast in the next "Baywatch" movie. Zac Efron won't be around forever.

Nailing The Golden Ratio.

And he's religious, too!

Strand game strong, dude.

I bet that bucket hat is the only thing way too small, amirite?

"Ehhh, I was dees-covered in a beach near my home in Roma when I was, ehhhh, fourteen-a."

Dear sir, please let me know what body oil you're currently using. K, thanks.

Chest muscles you never knew existed.

Who needs body hair when you have a cute tassel necklace?

