In Honor of the First Day of Fall: Hot Male Celebs in Turtlenecks

Nothing says fall like the turtleneck, that age-old mainstay of neck warming and cold weather coziness. And though it’s still quite warm in New York, there’s a crisp breeze that belies the high temperatures, reminding us that today is the first day of autumn, and colder weather is on the way. As such, what better way to celebrate fall’s bounty—crimson leaves, bowls of soup, chilly evenings with mugs of tea on fire escapes, rooftops, and backyards—than by looking at photographs of handsome men sporting turtlenecks? Yeah, we couldn’t think of any either.

We first stumbled upon the perfect equation (men in turtlenecks + fall = 😍) when we saw the ridiculous Tom Brady mattress commercial wherein he looks studiously hot in his turtleneck, one minute of our lives we’ll never get back, but we’re fine with it; in fact, we don’t want it back, Brady can keep it, along with, we hope, that turtleneck. Here are 16 celebs who rocked the turtleneck just as well as Brady to get you super stoked about fall.