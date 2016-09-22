StyleCaster
In Honor of the First Day of Fall: Hot Male Celebs in Turtlenecks

Nothing says fall like the turtleneck, that age-old mainstay of neck warming and cold weather coziness. And though it’s still quite warm in New York, there’s a crisp breeze that belies the high temperatures, reminding us that today is the first day of autumn, and colder weather is on the way. As such, what better way to celebrate fall’s bounty—crimson leaves, bowls of soup, chilly evenings with mugs of tea on fire escapes, rooftops, and backyards—than by looking at photographs of handsome men sporting turtlenecks? Yeah, we couldn’t think of any either.

We first stumbled upon the perfect equation (men in turtlenecks + fall = 😍) when we saw the ridiculous Tom Brady mattress commercial wherein he looks studiously hot in his turtleneck, one minute of our lives we’ll never get back, but we’re fine with it; in fact, we don’t want it back, Brady can keep it, along with, we hope, that turtleneck. Here are 16 celebs who rocked the turtleneck just as well as Brady to get you super stoked about fall.

Zayn Malik, who should be the posterchild for black turtlenecks.

If anyone can make a yellow turtleneck cool, it's A$AP Rocky.

Ed Westwick in a turtleneck? Yes, please.

Singer-songwriter Oritsé Williams rocks the mock.

Photographer Francois Xavier Watine killing it with the street style turtle.

Chad Michael Murray likes his turtleneck paired with a color-coordinated beanie, thank you.

Pras holding it down with white as a viable option.

NFL player Nate Burleson classes it up.

German actor Daniel Bruhl pairs his with a suit.

Colman Domingo getting risky with a fedora + turtleneck combo.

Johannes Huebl, who's been known to wear turtlenecks intercontinentally.

Fisayo Akinade looking sharp on the red carpet.

Cory Michael Smith channeling The Matrix with his turtle-look.

Chris John Millington doing the dapper turtleneck thing.

Will Smith in a creative getup of three-piece plaid suit and turtleneck. Why not?

We'd be remiss without including really, really, ridiculously good-looking Ben Stiller to round it all out.

