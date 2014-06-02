The Hot Guys of Summer

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

Sure, the summer is all about short shorts, tiny bikinis, and strappy sandals, but the season also provides a delightfully shameless approach to the masculine sex.

You know what we’re talking about. Hotties. Beefcakes. Studmuffins. Man meat.

A summer packed with action blockbusters and epic concert series also happens to feature, well, a lot of seriously sexy guys. Justin Timberlake and Jared Leto are on tour, for starters. Beefcakes are in the theaters in abundance—from Channing Tatum and Zac Efron to Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans.

More into emo guys? Try Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, and Garrett Hedlund. Then there’s the entire cast of “True Blood” (returning for its final season on HBO this summer), including Alexander Skarsgard, Joe Mangianello, and Stephen Moyer. Oh and did we mention the FIFA World Cup will be bringing hordes of hot international soccer players to Brazil? Wa-wa-wee-wah.

To help you take full advantage of all the hotness this summer has to offer, we rounded up 60 sexy guys you should keep your eyes out for—because why the heck not? Click through the gallery above to see this summer’s biggest hotties!

Hubba hubba.