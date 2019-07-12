It’s A #HotGirlSummer So Dive Into It

This is the only Hot Girl Summer explanation you need, so make sure you’re taking notes. The most important aspect of it? #HotGirlSummer isn’t just a hashtag, it’s a movement and a mindset. It began when the iconic Megan Thee Stallion released her mixtape Fever on May 17. She declared it was a #HotGirl Summer and we quickly fell in line.

One of the standout tracks on the album “Cash Shit” would create the anthem of the summer when Hot Girl Meg rapped

I’m on some pimp shit, ay

He say, “You all about money, ” yeah

I’m on that cash shit, huh

I’m in my bag, bitch, huh

I’m on your ass, bitch, huh

I’m in that new new shit

You on that last year, huh

Megan has been an official “Hot Girl” since her 2017 mixtape Make It Hot (and even before then). The Houston native refers to herself as the “H-Town Hottie” and “Hot Girl.” “You know you a good guy/We know I’m the hot girl, she raps in “Crazy.” But the movement doesn’t end with her. Literally, anyone can be a Hot Girl–and it’s not about appearances.

“A Hot Girl exudes self-love and self-confidence,” Megan told ELLE.com back in June 2019. “A Hot Girl is somebody who’s super confident; somebody that’s just unapologetically them. A sassy attitude and doesn’t care what nobody has to say about them.” The name “Hot Girl” is now very strongly associated with Meg and can be seen on all of her social media platforms and even on her latest mixtape, Fever. The cover reads “She’s Thee Hot Girl and she’s bring Thee Heat.” Yass, queen!

Now Meg’s fans, a.k.a “hotties,” (and any lady who wants to get in formation) can be a “Hot Girl” with an extra special turn up for the summer. Fans are running with it! The hashtags #RealHotGirlShit and #HotGirlSummer can be seen all over Twitter all. the. freaking. time. Because guess what world? Women are becoming more confident and are embracing their HOT GIRLNESS, their grind, their sexuality and their freedom. Check out these tweets so you can have more of an understanding of how people are using the phrase and what aspects of their lives they’re applying it to.

