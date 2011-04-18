Hot Designer NYC Store Opening: Party Snaps

How should one react when they find out that their favorite designer is opening up a boutique, the only one of it’s kind in the country, just a few neighborhoods away? Jump out of their chair? Leave work sort of early to run down to the boutique when it opens? Claw through the hipster clusterf*ck in front of the store and haggle the door people to let you in? My answer: all of the above.

This past Friday night in New York, the first Henrik Vibskov boutique in the States opened up it’s doors to a mix crowd of local and European-based fashion scenesters (Oh, what’s up Facehunter?) The Danish designer’s flagship boutique in Copenhagen, Denmark is known as a go-to shopping destination or anyone who can afford a flight and vacation in one of the world’s most expensive cities. Luckily for those who aren’t able to jet across the Atlantic any time soon, the new store located at 456 Broome St in New York’s trendy SoHo neighborhood is the next best place to get your Scandinavian fashion fix.

Just be sure that you head to the store as soon as you can, because if Friday night’s wall-to-wall turn out for the opening party was any indicator, Mr. V and friends’ pieces might be flying off the racks in the next week or so.

To see some NYC’ers, DFA’ers (aka James Murphy and Justin Miller) and more, click through the slideshow above!

