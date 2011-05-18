Hot Couples! Alessandra, Anja & Karolina’s 3 Vogue Covers

It’s hard not to appreciate a hot couple when you see one, and Vogue Germany is showing their appreciation three-fold on their June covers. Anja Rubik, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova all grace the mag’s “couple” issue, looking all beautiful and in love with each of their respective significant others Sasha Knezevic, Jamie Mazur and Archie Drury.

You can argue if you want, but I think the boys are giving these girls a serious run for their money. It’s one thing to see a good-looking couple, but that much sexy in is almost too much to handle. Click through to see the Alexi Lubomirski lensed photos for yourself but just try to keep it to normal levels of jealousy please.

