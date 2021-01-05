Target Just Dropped Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs & They’re Guaranteed to Sell Out Fast

Scroll To See More Images

Forget bath bombs—hot chocolate bombs are the self-care treat to indulge in this winter (okay, you don’t have to give up your beloved bath bomb to partake in this viral beverage trend.). Hot chocolate has been a holiday tradition for ages, but the hot chocolate bombs are officially the new ways to add a festive spin to everyone’s favorite dessert drink. Hot chocolate bath bombs have officially taken over some of TikTok’s best baking and culinary accounts, with plenty of DIY hacks to help you make your own at home, but if you’d prefer to skip the labor and mess, Target has dropped Valentine’s Day themed, heart-shaped bombs by Maud Borup that are delicious and infinitely Instagram-worthy, so you can spice up your cozy, stay-at-home aesthetic.

If you want to get your hands on one of your own though, you’re going to want to act ASAP because they’re not only trending on social media RN, but they’re also selling out fast. Hot chocolate bombs are basically hollow domes filled with premium hot chocolate mix, along with marshmallows, sprinkles, and other delightful add-ons. Maud Brup’s V-day version, however, comes in the form of an adorable, rose-pink heart that magically dissolves into a milky, strawberries and creamy liquid treat that will delight your taste buds.

Maud Borup Valentine’s Day Hot Chocolate Bomb

While they’re not currently available for online orders, there is plenty of stock left in store. And, if you’d prefer to get them delivered to your door, Amazon has the exact same chocolate bomb, only it’s a little bit pricier than buying in-store from Target. If pink isn’t your thing, we’ve rounded up a few equally as dazzling hot chocolate bombs to add to your cart now.

Heart-Shaped Hot Chocolate Bombs

These red-velvet-hued hot chocolate bombs are almost too gorgeous to melt.

iHuggs Premium Hot Chocolate Bombs (Six-Pack) These tasty hot chocolate bombs give you a rich, creamy, cup of cocoa and contain marshmallows for a little extra sweetness. Premium Hot Chocolate Bombs $19.99 buy it

Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs

These pretty pink and red cocoa bombs are totally cupid-approved, and they come in a range of different designs, including glitter and heart motifs.

Unicorn Hot Chocolate Bomb

This unicorn bombs literally be couldn’t be any more charming, and it’s available in a huge assortment of different flavors, including cookies and cream, salted caramel, and of course milk chocolate.

BomBombs Hot Chocolate Bombs

These individually wrapped chocolate bombs are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the dessert lover in your life. They also come with unique flavors including fudge brownie and caramel candy.