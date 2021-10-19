I Finally Found A Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift For Everyone In My Family & It’s Super Sweet

Scroll To See More Images

Gift-giving season is upon us (as is Black Friday, apparently), and instead of driving myself crazy trying to find the perfect gift for every single person in my life, I’m keeping things simple this year and snagging up a few delicious gift sets to spread holiday cheer.

Along with saving me time, this gifting technique is going to save me money and save me from any doubt that the recipient in mind won’t like it. How, you might ask? Well, the sets I’m giving are of deliciously flavored hot cocoa bombs. That’s how.

These sets either come as individually wrapped assortments of flavors ranging from cookies and cream to peppermint, or as gift boxes (a few come with a single purchase). This kind of division makes it so easy for gifting. For example, with Chocolate Works’ pumpkin spice set, six cocoa bombs come individually wrapped. Because of this savvy construction, I’m able to give these treats to a half-dozen of my friends, neighbors, and colleagues. With just one purchase, I crossed six people off my nice list. Maybe somebody should tell Santa about this strategy.

There are a bunch of hot cocoa bomb boxes available at QVC, where you can buy ones that have up to 12 assorted flavors in one set. Think of them like chocolate boxes for Valentine’s Day, only bigger and better. The seasonal goodies are the feel-good type of gift that really can’t go wrong. They look good, taste good, and are so fun to watch explode into an ooey, gooey treat.

Below, check out five options that will make your holiday shopping so much easier (and sweeter!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chocolate Works Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Bombs

Pumpkin spice sure is a nice way to treat your besties, cousins, or co-workers. This set of six flavorful hot cocoa bombs is ideals for the fall, and for PSL lovers everywhere.

Chocolate Works 6-pc Winter Hot Chocolate Bombs

Shop two sets of this wintery six-piece arrangement for just over $30 a piece. With it, you’ll get two gifts in one, saving you time and money, without costing any flavor.

Diamond K Sweets Hot Chocolate Bombs

Classic chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. The array of eight sweets includes four traditional cocoa flavors, as well as two peppermint and two cookies and cream additions.

Chocolate Works Hot Chocolate Bombs

Have a lot of people on your gifting list? No problem. This set of hot cocoa bombs comes with 12 individually wrapped goodies, so you’ll be able to gift a dozen of your closest friends with something as sweet as them. On sale for under $48, you can rest assured knowing you spent wisely since these came out to be $4 a piece.

Chocolate Works 12-pc Winter Hot Chocolate Bombs

This is a show-stopping present for those with a sweet tooth. The beautiful arrangement of winter wonderland desserts includes milk, dark, and white chocolate goodies—flavors for the whole fam to enjoy!