Celebrate Father’s Day with These 76 Pics of Hot Celebrity Dads

Celebrate Father’s Day with These 76 Pics of Hot Celebrity Dads

by
Hot Celebrity Dads
Photo: STYLECASTER

Father’s Day calls for the usual: buying dad a present, giving him a heartfelt card, going to lunch or dinner, spending some quality time together—and then ogling some of the most attractive men in Hollywood who also happen to have kids. That’s not weird, right? We know y’all do it, too; don’t play.

From new dads (hello, John Stamos) to longtime fathers (we see you, David Beckham), we’ve rounded up a few dozen smoking-hot celebrity dads to celebrate this holiday. (You’re welcome.)

From boy banders and athletes to movie stars, take a peek at attractive famous fathers who happen to be pros at changing diapers—at least, we hope so. (Did we also mention there are pics of them holding babies? Yes, get ready for that, too.)

A version of this article was originally published in June 2016.

STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | John Stamos
John Stamos

In April 2018, John Stamos welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Billy, with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
John Stamos

Stamos introduces baby Billy to a couple members of his "Full House" family, Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin.

Photo: Instagram/@johnstamos
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul

"Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul is a new dad! He and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, Story Annabelle Paul, in February 2018. According to People, Story was born at 6:41 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Aaron Paul

Paul posted this photo just a few months after Story was born.

Photo: Instagram/@glassofwhiskey
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy

"The Revenant" Oscar nominee has two children—Louis, born in 2008 with his ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, and a 2-and-a-half-year-old with wife Charlotte Riley.

Photo: WENN
Tom Hardy

"The Dark Knight" star cradles his son, Louis, shortly after his birth 10 years ago.

Photo: Instagram/@struck_by_tom_hardy
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Idris Elba
Idris Elba

The English actor married makeup artist Hanne "Kim" Norgaard in 1999, and they had daughter Isan before divorcing. The "Luther" star also has son Winston, born in 2014, with former girlfriend, Naiyana Garth. 

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Idris Elba & daughter Isan in 2007
Idris Elba

The "Luther" actor walks the red carpet with his daughter Isan, who was 5 at the time, at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls" in 2007.

Photo: E. Charbonneau/WireImage for LIONSGATE
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson

One Direction fans absolutely lost their minds (and created an eye-rolling number of conspiracy theories) when heartthrob Louis Tomlinson announced he was having a baby with 25-year-old stylist Briana Jungwirth, who gave birth to their son Freddie in January 2016.

Photo: WENN
Louis Tomlinson

The former One Direction crooner shares a sweet photo of him cradling his son, Freddie, on Instagram in 2016.

Photo: Instagram/@louist91
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively welcomed daughter James in 2014, and their second daughter, Ines, in 2016. The actor took to fatherhood in a big way, dedicating much of his Twitter feed to debatably humorous quips about being a parent, such as: "My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage."

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & Kids
Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and her two daughters, James and Ines, honor dad Ryan Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

This soccer star and certifiable hottie became a dad in 2010 to son Cristiano Jr., but Ronaldo never publicly revealed the identity of his son's mother.

More recently, though, in 2017, Ronaldo had his fourth child, Alana Martina, with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Photo: WENN
Cristiano Ronaldo

The famous footballer calls 6-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., "his man" on Instagram as the two enjoy a meal together and Cristiano Jr. sports a purple soccer jersey.

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo posted this pic to his Instagram the day his baby girl, Alana, was born.

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth

You already know this babe and wife Elsa Pataky has a brood—6-year-old daughter, India Rose, in May 2012 and 4-year-old twin boys, Tristan and Sasha—thanks to the seemingly never-ending family beach/airport/paparazzi shots that permeate the web.

Photo: Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth

The "Marvel" veteran hugs his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, on their 2nd birthday.

Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
Chris Hemsworth

The "Thor" actor plays superhero with his two sons, who sport Spider-Man and Captain America capes, while Hemsworth flies down the hallway with a Superman cape draped down his back.

Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling

Don't pretend your heart didn't explode when your boyfriend Ryan welcomed daughter Esme with Eva Mendes in 2014, and another one, Amada, in May 2016.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan

The Irish "50 Shades of Gray" star is dad to 4-year-old daughter Dulcie, and a 2-year-od, Elva, with wife Amelia Warner.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs

Hot actor Diggs welcomed son Walker with Broadway star—and former "Rent" co-star—Idina Menzel in 2009. They've since divorced.

Photo: WENN
Taye Diggs

The "Private Practice" actor lounges on the beach with his 9-year-old son, Walker.

Photo: Instagram/@tayediggsinsta
Taye Diggs

The Broadway veteran chills on the couch with his son, who's dressed in an adorable Spider-Man onesie.

Photo: Instagram/@tayediggsinsta
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer

Openly-gay actor Bomer has three sons—including a set of twins born via surrogate—with his publicist husband, Simon Halls.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Matt Bomer with Son, Kit
Matt Bomer

The "Magic Mike" star gives the thumbs up as he takes the street with his son, Kit (who was 7 at the time), in New York City in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady

The New England Patriot has three (gorgeous) kids—10-year-old son John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as 8-year-old son, Benjamin Rein, and 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, with supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen. #Genes.

Photo: WENN
Tom Brady

Tongues are out for the NFL star and his son who make silly faces while sporting some some stylish dinosaur sweats. (Where can we get some?)

Photo: Instagram/@tombrady
Tom Brady

The New England Patriots player's little one takes a nap on his chest a Brady takes a selfie of the sweet moment.

Photo: Instagram/@tombrady
Tom Brady

Bündchen and their three kids cheer on their NFL dad right before 2017's Super Bowl LI, which we hear went well for him.

Photo: Instagram/@tombrady
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The two actors have been together since April 2004 and are parents to fraternal twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, born in 2010, via surrogate.

Photo: WENN
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The professional chef blows out the candles on his 42nd birthday with his two little ones, Harper and Gideon.

Photo: Instagram/@nph
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The "How I Met Your Mother" star reads a Christmas book to his two kids as he wears a Santa hat and his young ones sport festive holiday garb. He captioned the post with "#HowWeFamily."

Photo: Instagram/@nph
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The family of four grab their life vests as they enjoy a day out at sea at a Disney resort in Hawaii.

Photo: Instagram/@nph
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper

In 2015, the hip-hop star and Kanye West disciple welcomed his first kid, a daughter named Kensli with his girlfriend, Kirsten Corley.

Photo: WENN
Chance The Rapper

The Grammy winner hits back at critics who claim him, his girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, and their daughter, Kensli, aren't a family. Captioning a pic of Chance holding up his girlfriend and his daughter, the rapper writes, "No matter what we are, we're always family."

Photo: Instagram/@chancetherapper
Chance The Rapper

The "No Problem" artist chills on the carpet with his daughter, who is clearly busy rocking a slay-worthy lion onesie while taking a phone call.

Photo: Instagram/@chancetherapper
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Victor Cruz
Victor Cruz

Everyone's favorite New York Giant has a 6-year-old daughter, Kennedy, with fiancé Elaina Watley.

Photo: WENN
Victor Cruz

While the New York Giants player might be known on the football field, his daughter, Kennedy, seems to be taking a knack for golfing as the duo enjoy a day out at a mini golf park in his homestate of New Jersey.

Photo: Instagram/@teamvic
Victor Cruz

Of course, like the sports dad he is, Cruz also has to teach Kennedy a thing or two about tossing around a football. From the looks of it, the 6-year-old is doing a pretty good job at keeping her dad from scoring on the other side.

Photo: Instagram/@teamvic
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt

The buff star has one kid—a 5-year-old son named Jack—with his equally famous ex-wife actress Anna Faris.

Photo: WENN
Chris Pratt

Captain Pratt and his tiny pirate lounge on a boat as the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wears some killer shades, and his son sports an eyepatch.

Photo: Instagram/@annafaris
Chris Pratt

The Marvel actor's son keeps it calm on an inflatable raft as his buff dad does all the hard labor.

Photo: Instagram/@annafaris
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Seal
Seal

Remember when Seal and Heidi Klum were pretty much the hottest couple ever? Us, too. Sadly, they've parted ways, but they co-parent their four kids, two boys and two girls.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Seal, Heidi Klum & Kids
Seal

The "Kiss from a Rose" crooner enjoys a day out on the water in St. Tropez with his then-wife Heidi Klum and their three kids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

Former stripper Tatum is dad to 5-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Photo: WENN
Channing Tatum

The "Magic Mike" star slays in a Winnie the Pooh onesie as he takes his daughter, Everly (who might be dressed as Piglet?), trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Photo: Instagram/@channingtatum
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

The former boy bander welcomed #Timberbaby—son Silas—in 2015 with wife Jessica Biel. Since, Timberlake has taken to musing about parenthood to the press, telling Hello! magazine in 2016, "You think a lot about the lives that me and my wife lead, but I wonder what privacy’s going to mean in 20 years. Those are the questions that enter my mind, for sure, but I think that's something that you don't have control over."

Photo: Getty Images
Justin Timberlake

The former *NSYNC member "flexed" on all the dads out there as he debuted an adorable pic of his son, Silas, and welcomed himself to what he called the "Daddy Fraternity." (PS: The "I Heart Dad" butt flap is too much cuteness to handle.)

Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Perhaps the most famous celebrity dad, the A-lister and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are parents to both biological and adopted kids—daughters Shiloh, 12, and Zahara, 13; and sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14; in addition to 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox—all of whom apparently are learning seven languages.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Brad Pitt, Pax, Shiloh & Maddox
Brad Pitt

The "Fight Club" star suited up with three of his kids—Pax, Shiloh, Maddox—to attend the premiere of mom Angelina Jolie's film, "Unbroken."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Brad Pitt & Zahara
Brad Pitt

The A-list actor carries his daughter, Zahara (who was 2-years-old at the time), as the pair head to the playground in 2007.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Christian Bale & Sibi Blazic
Christian Bale

The famously moody British Oscar winner has two kids—daughter Emmaline, born in 2005, and son Joseph, born in 2014—with wife Sibi Blazic.

Photo: WENN
Christian Bale

"The Dark Knight" star carries his daughter Emmeline, who sports an envy-worthy flower purse and tights, as they make their way through an airport.

Photo: Instagram/@christianbale_
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Christian Bale & Emmeline
Christian Bale

The British actor takes to the streets with his pre-teenage daughter who scooters down the road in a colorful skirt.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw

Country superstar McGraw has three daughters—Gracie, 21, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 16—with wife Faith Hill.

Photo: WENN
Tim McGraw

The country crooner and his daughter sneak in a selfie as they enjoy lunch together in 2014.

Photo: Instagram/@thetimmcgraw
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou

The two-time Oscar nominee has one child, 9-year-old son Kenzo, with ex Kimora Lee Simmons.

Photo: WENN
Djimon Hounsou

Right before spending a #happySunday with his son, Kenzo, the male model was sure to snap a pic of the two matching in spiral-printed snapbacks.

Photo: Instagram/@djimon_hounsou
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Harry Connick Jr. 
Harry Connick Jr. 

The southern king of blue-eyed soul has three daughters—Charlotte, 15; Sarah Kate, 20; and Georgia Tatum, 22—with wife and former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Harry Connick Jr. & His Family
Harry Connick Jr.

The father-of-three took two of his teenage daughters to the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards along with Goodacre.

Photo: Getty Images
Usher

The "Yeah!" singer's got two tiny tots on his hands, 9-year-old Naviyd Ely and 10-year-old Usher Raymond V—both of whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Photo: Instagram/@usher
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Usher & His Two Sons
Usher

The R&B singer took his two sons as his dates when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck

The "Batman v. Superman" star may have announced his split from Jennifer Garner in 2015, but that hasn't stopped the A-list couple from keeping their family as together as possible. The pair share three children—12-year-old daughter, Violet, 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina, and 6-year-old son, Samuel.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ben Affleck & His Daughter, Violet
Ben Affleck

Affleck is all smiles as he leads his daughter, Violet, across the road in Los Angeles in 2014.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Will Smith
Will Smith

Perhaps one of the more well-known celebrity dads on this list, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star has two kids you're probably very familiar with—19-year-old Jaden (who starred alongside dad in the 2013 film "After Earth") and Willow, whose banger "Whip My Hair" topped the charts in 2010. While the Oscar-nominated actor shares the teens with Jada Pinkett Smith, fans might not know that he has one more kid—25-year-old son Trey—with actress Sheree Zampino.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Will Smith, Jaden & Willow
Will Smith

Enjoy this flashback of Smith with Jaden and Willow, who were and 8 and 6, respectively, at the time.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe

While the the 43-year-old's acting career seems to be, er, finding its way, his reputation as a hot dad is thriving. The actor is a father to three kids with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon—6-year-old son, Kai; 14-year-old son, Deacon; and 18-year-old daughter, Ava.

Photo: WENN
Ryan Phillippe

Two days after his daughter Ava's birthday on September 9, the dad-of-three shared a cute Polaroid collage of her as a toddler making funny faces with her pops.

Photo: Instagram/@ryanphillippe
Liam Payne

The 24-year-old joined Tomlinson in welcoming another baby to the One Direction fam. In March 2017, the former boy bander welcomed his newborn son, Bear, with his girlfriend, Cheryl Ann Tweedy.

Photo: Instagram/@liampayne
Liam Payne

Just a couple days shy of Mother's Day, Tweedy shared a heart-melting polaroid of Payne cradling their newborn son, Bear, shortly after his birth.

Photo: Instagram/@cherylofficial
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
John Krasinski

While the 38-year-old is known for his adorable on-screen relationship on "The Office," he actually has a pretty cute marriage IRL, as well. The actor shares two kids, 4-year-old daughter Hazel and 12year-old daughter Violet, with wife Emily Blunt.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | John Krasinski's Daughter, Hazel
John Krasinski

In a powerful statement against the exploitation of celebrity children by the paparazzi, the "Office" star took it upon himself to share a pic of his daughter, Hazel, to beat the paps to the punch.

"Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy," he wrote in a tweet.

Photo: Twitter/@johnkrasinski
STYLECASTER | Hot Celebrity Dads | David Beckham
David Beckham

After making hearts race as one of the U.K.'s hottest footballers, the 43-year-old is now making us swoon as one of the sweetest dads in Hollywood with kickass mom Victoria Beckham. The athlete's got three sons (Cruz, 13; Romeo, 15; and Brooklyn, 19) and one daughter, Harper, who is 6-years-old.

Photo: WENN
David Beckham

To celebrate Beckham's 42nd birthday, the famous footballer's four kids put on their best clothes (minus Brooklyn—but a hoodie's cute, too) to make their dad feel extra-special on his big day. (Of course, Beckham's still in soccer gear, even on his black-tie birthday.)

Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
David Beckham

On his son Brooklyn's 18th birthday, the dad-of-four shared a heart-melting throwback of him cradling his son shortly after birth. Brooklyn can be seen crying in the shot as Beckham sports a white tank and a very early 2000s haircut.

Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Daniel Dae Kim

While the former "Lost" star splits his time between Los Angeles and New York, he spends the bulk of his days at his Hawaii home, where he shoots "Hawaii Five O" and lives with his wife and two kids—including a son who was extra bummed at his dad's character' (spoiler) death on "Lost." (Weren't we all.)

Photo: Instagram/@danieldaekim

