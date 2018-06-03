Celebrate Father’s Day with These 76 Pics of Hot Celebrity Dads

Father’s Day calls for the usual: buying dad a present, giving him a heartfelt card, going to lunch or dinner, spending some quality time together—and then ogling some of the most attractive men in Hollywood who also happen to have kids. That’s not weird, right? We know y’all do it, too; don’t play.

From new dads (hello, John Stamos) to longtime fathers (we see you, David Beckham), we’ve rounded up a few dozen smoking-hot celebrity dads to celebrate this holiday. (You’re welcome.)

From boy banders and athletes to movie stars, take a peek at attractive famous fathers who happen to be pros at changing diapers—at least, we hope so. (Did we also mention there are pics of them holding babies? Yes, get ready for that, too.)

A version of this article was originally published in June 2016.