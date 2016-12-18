StyleCaster
Hosting for the Holidays? What to Buy at Ikea Under $50

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Homepolish

So you’re hosting family, friends, coworkers, whomever, for the holidays, and you’re scrambling to make your apartment—you know, the same one that houses mismatched bath towels you’ve accumulated since college—look like it’s somewhere An Adult lives. (We get it. We also may or may not have mismatched bath towels.)

Your first order of business, beyond giving your space a solid deep-clean with an actual vacuum, of course, is to make sure you’ve got all your grown-up bases covered: hand towels in the bathroom, candles that haven’t been burnt down to a nub in the living room, and actual, breakable glassware. Beyond that, it’s pretty easy to fake: We rounded up 27 under-$50 finds at Ikea, the ultimate is-this-what-Adulting-looks-like store, to scoop up before you welcome guests over to your humble abode for the holidays. A chic basket for the bathroom, a mirrored tray that doubles as a place for appetizers (or, as adults call them, hors d’oeuvres), and a bar cart that you’ll want to decorate even if you’re not having anyone over, ahead.

Sunnersta Ulility Cart, $29.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Klack Tray, $7.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Vinter Tablecloth, $19.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Batting Basket, $12.99; at Ikea

Photo: Ikea

Rundlig Serving Bowl, $12.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Fejka Artificial Potted Plants, $3.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Elly Dish Towels, $3.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Fargrik 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $24.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Vinter Tray, $2.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Nils Stool Frame, $35; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Atbart 20-Piece Flatware Set, $24.99; at Ikea

Photo: Ikea

Hemnes Mirror, $44.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Belevab Brass Candle Dish, $9.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Fantast Meat Thermometer, $6.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Serving Stand, $19.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Knych Napkin Holder, $4.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Ofelia Throw Blanket, $19.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Ljuda Place Mat, $1.49; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Raskog Bar Stool, $34.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Smycka Garland, $12.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Sockerart Vase, $9.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Svalka Red Wine Glasses, $4.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Bread Poster, $10; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Tejn Rug, $14.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Poppig Tray in Multicolor Stripe, $4.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Ungdom Mugs, $4.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Vinter Decoration, $5.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

