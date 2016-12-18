Hosting for the Holidays? What to Buy at Ikea Under $50

So you’re hosting family, friends, coworkers, whomever, for the holidays, and you’re scrambling to make your apartment—you know, the same one that houses mismatched bath towels you’ve accumulated since college—look like it’s somewhere An Adult lives. (We get it. We also may or may not have mismatched bath towels.)
Your first order of business, beyond giving your space a solid deep-clean with an actual vacuum, of course, is to make sure you’ve got all your grown-up bases covered: hand towels in the bathroom, candles that haven’t been burnt down to a nub in the living room, and actual, breakable glassware. Beyond that, it’s pretty easy to fake: We rounded up 27 under-$50 finds at Ikea, the ultimate is-this-what-Adulting-looks-like store, to scoop up before you welcome guests over to your humble abode for the holidays. A chic basket for the bathroom, a mirrored tray that doubles as a place for appetizers (or, as adults call them, hors d’oeuvres), and a bar cart that you’ll want to decorate even if you’re not having anyone over, ahead.
Sunnersta Ulility Cart, $29.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Klack Tray, $7.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Vinter Tablecloth, $19.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Batting Basket, $12.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Rundlig Serving Bowl, $12.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Fejka Artificial Potted Plants, $3.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Elly Dish Towels, $3.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Fargrik 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $24.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Vinter Tray, $2.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Nils Stool Frame, $35; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Atbart 20-Piece Flatware Set, $24.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Hemnes Mirror, $44.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Belevab Brass Candle Dish, $9.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Fantast Meat Thermometer, $6.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Serving Stand, $19.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Knych Napkin Holder, $4.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Ofelia Throw Blanket, $19.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Ljuda Place Mat, $1.49; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Raskog Bar Stool, $34.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Smycka Garland, $12.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Sockerart Vase, $9.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Svalka Red Wine Glasses, $4.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Bread Poster, $10; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Tejn Rug, $14.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Poppig Tray in Multicolor Stripe, $4.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Ungdom Mugs, $4.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea
Vinter Decoration, $5.99; at Ikea
Photo:
Ikea