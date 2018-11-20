9 Hostess Gifts to Bring to Any Holiday Party

Everyone knows you don’t show up empty-handed to a party. But sometimes the standard gifts feel a little, well, standard. If you’ve ever given your gracious hostess a bottle of wine or scented candle, and she replies “Thanks so much! I’ll put them with the rest” then you know the feeling we’re talking about — and it might be time to refresh your roster of hostess gift.

Luckily, there’s a world beyond bottles of rosé. The best gifts show your hostess your appreciation, and give her a moment to recharge. Whether you give Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates or an Oprah-worthy selection of bath accoutrements, here are nine ways to give your favorite host the post-party “me” moment she deserves.

This post is sponsored by Ferrero Rocher.