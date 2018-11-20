9 Hostess Gifts to Bring to Any Holiday Party

Everyone knows you don’t show up empty-handed to a party. But sometimes the standard gifts feel a little, well, standard. If you’ve ever given your gracious hostess a bottle of wine or scented candle, and she replies “Thanks so much! I’ll put them with the rest” then you know the feeling we’re talking about — and it might be time to refresh your roster of hostess gift.
Luckily, there’s a world beyond bottles of rosé. The best gifts show your hostess your appreciation, and give her a moment to recharge. Whether you give Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates or an Oprah-worthy selection of bath accoutrements, here are nine ways to give your favorite host the post-party “me” moment she deserves.
This post is sponsored by Ferrero Rocher.
Vase
You can’t go wrong bringing flowers to a party, but you’ll score even more points giving something to display them. A simple, sculptural vase makes even a bunch of bodega flowers look chic — and your hostess will definitely appreciate not having to interrupt her prep time to do the “let me find something to put these in” scramble.
Photo:
Getty Images
Serving Tray
Bring a serving tray to a party and chances are your gift will be immediately pressed into service as a place to slice bread, arrange charcuterie or ferry drinks from kitchen to table. It’s good to be useful.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ferrero Rocher® Fine Hazelnut Chocolates
A box of Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates is the perfect way to tip your hat to your hostess. And if she shares with her guests, it's a gift for everyone.
Photo:
Ferrero Rocher®
Essential Oil Diffuser
Chances are she already has candles. But she probably doesn’t have this cute little guy that fills a home with fragrance and releases soothing steam into the dry winter air, too. We love gifting these with a bottle of lemon essential oil to energize, vanilla to calm or lavender to promote sleep.
Photo:
Getty Images
Throw Blanket
Pretty much anytime after October, a throw blanket makes an affordable, thoughtful gift she’ll praise you for every time she curls up in her favorite chair with a juicy memoir. Look for one in plush fleece or, if she really throws a good party, super-soft cashmere.
Photo:
Getty Images
Spa Day
Listen, entertaining isn’t easy. So thank your hostess with a thoughtful hand-selected arrangement that’ll make her next bath truly restorative. Think relaxing Epsom salts in a mason jar, handmade soap, exfoliating sea sponge and a candle. She’ll feel like this, guaranteed.
Photo:
Getty Images
Board Game
Hard to believe it now, but there will come a point this winter when she’ll run out of shows to binge-watch. That’s the night she’ll be glad you gave her a board game as a charming, more social alternative to yet another streaming night. If you’re really lucky, maybe she’ll even invite you back.
Photo:
Getty Images
Champagne Coupe
Most experienced hosts already own wine glasses (standard and stemless), flutes and other glassware. But we’re guessing she doesn’t own a set of champagne coupes. The saucer-shaped bowl is said to enhance the taste of prosecco and other sparkling wine and adds a little Gatsby-era glamour to the proceedings.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tea Towels
If she’s a handy cook, she probably already has plenty kitchen towels. The question is are they fun to look at? Trust us, an upgrade to a colorful coordinating set will definitely be appreciated and can be used as hand towels, napkins or to wrap fresh pastry on a particularly ambitious Sunday morning.
Photo:
Getty Images