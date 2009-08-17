The Horrors Release New Music Video

The Horrors have released a new music video for their song “Mirror’s Image” off their album “Primary Colours.” Aaaand ohmigod, the colors!

The video was shot on a green screen and on a budget of five amusement park tokens, which is where I’m assuming said green screen was located. The background flashes primary and secondary colors and butterflies. It’s definitely a dizzying swirl of the colors with splashes of the bandmates. It is exciting to see them with a little bit of color, though. (I just sounded like my mom: “Wear something besides black! And clip your hair back so I can see your pretty face!”)

Check out the video here!