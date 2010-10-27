Horror Movies That Make Scary Chic

Venturing out to see a horror movie is a pain and pleasure kind of experience for me. Ive always equated it to a really scary roller coaster ride I know Ill end up spending the entire time cutting off the circulation of the unlucky stranger next to me (and yes, its usually a stranger since my friends refuse to sit beside me), but I just cant resist the thrill. If you still dont buy my pleasure and pain theory, then I have found yet another reason why horror movies may not be a complete waste of time. After doing some digging around, Ive discovered that many horror movies have actually been very useful when it comes to setting fashion and beauty trends. Dont believe me? Just take a look at some of the stylishly scary clips below.

1. Rosemarys Baby

This creepy 1968 movie is the one that I still compare all horror films to. Even if you cant appreciate Mia Farrows terrifying role, theres no arguing that she gave ladies everywhere one of the most popular haircuts of the past 40 years. Just take Emma Watson’s pixie cut for example back in August, the always-stylish actress channeled Farrow by drastically chopping off her locks.

2. A Nightmare on Elm Street

If youre the I refuse to watch a horror movie type of girl, then Wes Cravens 1984 flick may be the movie that makes you change your ways. Dont get me wrong, its still terrifying, but youll get a chance to drool over a very young Johnny Depp. Not only did the movie kick-start Depps career, it also brought us another beloved trend the Breton stripe. I never wouldve pegged Freddy Krueger as a trendsetter, but apparently I was wrong.

3. Ugetsu

For their Fall/Winter 2008 collection, Kate and Laura Mulleavy drew their inspiration from Japanese horror films. Particularly, the 1953 nail biter Ugetsu, which was included in attendees’ gift bags. While this film may not exactly be my cup of tea, this Rodarte collection certainly is. And any movie that is special enough to inspire an entire designer collection is worth checking out.

4. Black Swan

This new Darren Aronofsky thriller represents the perfect union of fashion and horror. You may have to wait until December 3rd to see this one, but if the trailer is any indication, audiences definitely won’t be disappointed. A dark and twisted ballerina showdown, Natalie Portman, and costumes designed by Rodarte what more can a girl ask for? If their Fall 2008 collection wasn’t enough proof, then Black Swan makes it clear that the Mulleavy sisters feel a deep connection to the horror genre.

5. Rear Window

Pretty much any movie with the name Hitchcock attached to it will have you on the edge of your seat, and Alfred Hitchcocks 1954 thriller is no exception. Rear Window is definitely one of the most fashionable films on our list. Just combine 1950s style with a style icon like Grace Kelly and youre bound to find a few fashion trends with staying power. My personal favorite is the black dress shes wearing in the above clip. The dress pretty much covers all the current trends we love a long hemline, sheer detailing and a cinched waist.

6. Bride of Frankenstein

I bet that when James Whale made Bride of Frankenstein back in 1935 he didnt know that he would be setting the stage for some important beauty trends of 2010. The two very important beauty lessons to take away from this monster-filled movie are bold lips and grey hair streaks. We all remember Kate Moss Bride of Frankenstein grey moment at the Longchamp launch back in January.