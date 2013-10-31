StyleCaster
Share

15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies

Meghan Blalock
by

Boo! In case you’ve been firmly under a rock all day, today is Halloween! When we’ve not been gorging ourselves on candy and pondering our last-minute costumes for this evening, we’ve been ogling Miley Cyrus’ Lil’ Kim outfit. So amazing.

MORE: See Designer Halloween Masks Modeled by Fashion Stars

In honor of the spooky holiday, we’ve rounded up 15 amazing GIFs from some of the best horror movies of all time. “The Exorcist,” “Halloween,” and even sci-fi thriller “Alien” are often counted amongst some of the most iconic horror movies ever, and you’ll find them all included below.

MORE: Halloween Fashion: 15 Shoppable Pieces

Fair warning: if you don’t like gory and/or generally disturbing stuff, you may want to breeze through. For the brave of heart, read on for plenty of scary GIF action!

alien 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
“Alien”

blair witch project 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
The Blair Witch Project”

friday the 13th
“Friday: The 13th”

halloween 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
“Halloween”

i know what you did last summer
“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Nosferatu
“Nosferatu”

psycho 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
“Psycho”

saw 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
“Saw”

scream 15 Amazing GIFs From Iconic Horror Movies
“Scream”

texas chainsaw
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

the exorcist 2
“The Exorcist”

the exorcist
“The Exorcist“… again

the grudge
“The Grudge”

the ring
“The Ring”

the shining

“The Shining”

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share