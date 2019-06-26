July 2019 Horoscopes: Honey, Your Dream Life Is Not For Sale—You Gotta Build It

Scroll To See More Images

July is HERE, babies. This summer has already experienced so much Cancer energy—what with last month’s new moon in Cancer, and the summer solstice. But we’re just getting started, and your July 2019 horoscopes reflect that.

This July, we will experience significant growth and change within our homes. From the physical space, to the places we feel connection and belonging—all of that is coming to the surface. Think of it as doing the groundwork. You’re getting ready to lay down or reinforce the foundation of your dream life. You know, the one you describe when you’re drunk and surrounded by people who love you.

Because our dream lives don’t hinge on just one thing—the perfect partner, getting a promotion, graduating college, losing 10 pounds, etc. So often we roar for MORE! NEW! DIFFERENT!, when we’d really get more lasting satisfaction from tweaking what we already have to make it work for us. Reinforcing our support system—renovating our romantic relationships so that it isn’t something that brings more stress than love.

All signs need to ask themselves: Am I building my dream life, or just putting out small fires and making do until something wonderful happens? Until that magical One Thing changes the complete trajectory of my life and I become rich and famous and smoking hot. We wait for the one thing and convince ourselves it’s a cure-all. Like, when I’m super stressed or feeling gross—I get obsessed with the idea of being tan. I make detailed schedules of laying out, research the best sunscreens, and Google “how to self-tan” and watch videos until I inevitably freak out because of ~chemicals~. Then I stay inside and eat Wheat Thins. Ad infinitum.

It’s so silly, and I know better, but it’s where I inevitably end up. While I intellectually understand that being tan will not save me—shit, dudes, I really want to believe it will. So now I know—when I Google “mineral sunscreen,” I need to face my problems. I need to be willing to be uncomfortable for now so that I can heal later. I need to delete my Pinterest or curate it so I’m not staring at hot surfer babes all day. They taunt me.

Aries –

This July will be full of travel, family and love. Maybe together, or maybe separately. Mainly, this month will be full of emotions and ~feeling~. For someone who spends a lot of time in your head, you may find yourself wishing to be back at home in your comfort zone (wherever that is). Push yourself to be open to these big feelings, and these experiences that can feel emotionally charged.

Taurus –

Give yourself more time and patience in your everyday life. Focus on not rushing. If you give yourself 20 minutes in the morning to get ready, and constantly find yourself muttering ‘shitshitshit’ as you search for your keys and shove toast down your throat, five minutes late again—give yourself more time. Adjusting your life so you don’t have to constantly apologize for yourself is not a weakness. Giving yourself the space not to rush or punish yourself for adhering to a time schedule that doesn’t work. You deserve to move slowly. There’s no finish line.

Gemini –

Air signs are always having to resign their grandiose ideas to reality, and this July is in a similar vein. Making realistic plans and balancing fun and work can be difficult, especially if you tend to be an all-or-nothing person. This summer, give yourself permission to say no to things that don’t add up to a greater good. Specifically, invest more energy into relationships that are mutually beneficial, and let go of the rest.

Cancer –

It’s your birthday month—I am so happy you’re here. Your energy is swirling around, and Cancer, I really think it’s going to change the world. This July, I want you to set goals for yourself and this year. Are you heading in the direction of where you want to be? Are you unsure? If you don’t know what you want—get out there. The answers aren’t hiding in the same routine that’s got you feeling stagnant in the first place. Venture forth, sweet one.

Leo –

This July may have you dealing with failure and disappointment. This could be residual emotions from a past perceived failure, or you may be experiencing it in real-time as things work out differently than you’ve planned. Firstly, I’m sorry. Disappointment is it’s own kind of punishment. But don’t let this setback, however large, defeat you. Take a break—a deep breath—and look forward. But take the time you need to recover, first.

Virgo –

I disagree strongly with the popular sentiments surrounding productivity and planning. The idea of scheduling ‘relaxation’ into a 45-minute window once a week makes me want to barf and scream simultaneously. Every moment of our day doesn’t need to be accounted for. If you need to take a nap or a day off—you should be able to do that without crippling guilt. We all should! This July, make time for rest. Part of building a dream life is a sustainable one you don’t need a vacation from.

Libra –

Immediate family—such as your children, parents, siblings and pets—will be a major theme for you this July and moving into August. Expect to feel really connected with them. Whether it be through stories or spending time together, or just thinking of them often. This can also apply to people’s found families or close friends.

Scorpio –

This summer is a good time to save money for a future venture. You’ve always had big plans, and finances can be one of the biggest hurdles to getting started. Be strategic with what you spend, and don’t be afraid to try going without. It’s a tough adjustment, downsizing or forgoing a usual treat. But if you do, your big purchases will come quicker than you think.

Sagittarius –

A summer romance is very possible, Sagittarius. This may be with a romantic partner, or even with yourself. One things for sure: These long days will have you feeling urself, and I’m here for it. One of the coolest things we get to do is romanticize our own lives. So, drink your coffee or tea extra slow and dance in your kitchen to some disco. I hope this summer makes you fall in love with the world.

Capricorn –

Complacency and contentment are two entirely different things—and I’m not just talking about semantics to be annoying. To be content means to be satisfied with things how they are. To be complacent means you aren’t fully satisfied, but you’re not unhappy enough to do something about it. Usually, you just ignore the thing until it becomes irritating background noise. This July will have you really understanding the difference between the two in one or more areas of your life.

Aquarius –

This July, and really, in general, I urge you to spend time outside and with animals or your pets. Or, if you’re me, just borrow people’s pets under the guise of “helping them out” and reap the benefits of having something to cuddle without the commitment. As for spending time in nature—you don’t have to sprint up a mountain or mountain bike for 20 miles in the blistering sun (unless that’s your vibe). Even just walking your neighborhood or cruising some outdoor barbecues is enough to get the benefits of vitamin D and increase your mood. And, of course, GET TANNNNNN.

Pisces –

You may notice that people have been really drawn to you lately, Pisces. People love your energy and overall aura. You just feel good to be around. Try to keep it going and notice how much easier things are when you love yourself. How it makes a feedback loop and influences how the world and others treat you. Also, wow, you just look so pretty today. 😉

This July, let’s all stop waiting. Let’s stop putting band-aids on huge problems and make choices that make will make us proud of ourselves in six months. Instant gratification may seem nice, but she is cruel and fleeting and flaky. She’ll try and sell you some protein powder or skinny tea as soon as you trust her. Rip off the band-aids and do the hard things. You’ll be happier than you’ve ever thought possible.

Love, love, love.