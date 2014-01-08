Your Love Horoscope: What’s In Store For Your Sign This Year?

Happy New Year! In light of all the resolutions we know you’re going to keep—and of all the romantic adventures in your future—enjoy these love horoscopes for 2014, courtesy of Vedic astrologer (and friend of YourTango) Richelle Jarrell.

“Is this your year for love? The stars have an important role to play in how our lives unfold. Sometimes no matter what we do, things never seem to work out in our love lives. At other times, everything seems magical. Everything has a season, so if it’s your time to feel the elation of love, celebrate! If you are feeling blocked and no matter what you do, things never seem to work out, take heart. It may not be the right time, and you can use your single years wisely to grow inwardly as you prepare to share yourself more fully later on.”

Aries (April 14th – May 14th) – It may have been pretty tough lately for smooth sailing in your relationship, but the stars help you to either commit to or leave a relationship that you’ve been wondering about. If you’ve been scared to leave, you will have the ability to take action. If you need to re-bond together, this is a lovely time to take short vacations with the one you love so take that scenic drive for a fun outing together.

Taurus (May 15th – June 14th) – Time to grab your dancing shoes and go out to meet someone new. This can be one of the best times in your relationship so make the most of your time together. Count your blessings and enjoy the intensity of your love.

Gemini (June 15th – July 16th) – Watch for tempers and try to not let irritations get the best of you. Communicate clearly what you feel and focus your energy on improvements you’ve been wanting to make to your home or vehicle. The starts encourage your growth and expansion and support you to open your heart to a new level of insight and romance.

Cancer (July 17th – August 16th) – Mid-year Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, will be blessing your romantic life as he enters your sign. You can also find yourself expanding spiritually as you feel the effects settle in to your psyche. Take advantage of the opportunity to grow as the stars combine to help you reach your goals by giving you greater courage. Be fearless in tackling your relationship issues that have been weighing you down but remember to use your heart not your head.

Leo (August 17th – September 16th) – Watch for harsh speech as the stars prompt irritation and impatience. Use this as an opportunity to learn more about how you need to express yourself early on when conflict arises and make the most of your communication efforts. You will gain extra support from friends so don’t forget that your significant other is your best friend too. Keep your love life nurtured by making an extra effort to use sweet speech with your partner.

Virgo (September 17th – October 16th) – This is a good year to tackle any bad habits you are hoping to remove from your life so make the most of your decision to improve your health – this will give you the extra boost you need to show up with the best of yourself in your relationships. The stars are making you feel a bit restless so channel your energy into plenty of exercise so that you don’t take your frustrations out on those whom you love.

For the rest of the story, head to Your Tango!

