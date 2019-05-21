Anything-but-Average Hoop Earrings Sure to Elevate Any Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

Hoop earrings are a no-fail addition to any jewelry rotation. They’re sleek, timeless and add a dose of understated detail to any ensemble that needs a little elevating. But this summer, untraditional options abound—anything-but-average hoop earrings are as abundant as standard ones, which is both an excellent solution to classic hoop fatigue and an even more excellent excuse to do some serious shopping.

Whereas traditional hoops are crafted from some kind of metal and rendered in semi-thin, semi-tight hoops, some of summer’s not-so-average hoops are calling into question what, exactly, a hoop really is. Crafted from thick resins, sprinkled with sparkles, adorned with beads and splashed with fun colors, summer’s most out-of-the-ordinary hoop earrings drip with maximalism. Others aren’t even circular. That’s right—some of the hoop earrings on offer this summer are so distinctly not-basic that they’re rendered in the shape of lightning bolts, hearts, squares and other similarly loopy, but definitely not-circular forms.

Whether you’re a hoop earring die-hard who’s looking to switch up your daily rotation, or a hoop skeptic who’s intrigued by a less classic rendition of a timeless favorite, you’re in luck. Your favorite retailers have all kinds of anything-but-average hoop earrings on offer this summer—and they’re just waiting to elevate the next ensemble you assemble. How could one do anything but shop when so many fun baubles await?

1. Lele Sadoughi Small Broadway Hoop Earrings, $33.60 at Shopbop

An abstract take on summer’s cow print obsession.

2. Susan Alexandra Merry Jumbo Hoop Earrings, $96.60 at Shopbop

Beaded hoops so massive you could probably fit your head through them? Now that’s a party trick.

3. Essential Geometric Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Not sure if you can call it a hoop if it isn’t hoop-shaped, but these lightning bolt earrings are so cool we’re willing to set semantics aside.

4. Neon Tube Hoop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

A not-so-out-of-the-box take on the classic hoop—because it doesn’t have to be over-the-top to be cool.

5. Madylin Lucite Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Are these octagon earrings a gateway drug into less expected hoop shapes? Possibly. We’re into them, regardless.

6. All the Best Hoop Earring Set, $38 at Free People

Because three sets of hoop earrings are better than one.

7. Enamel Inlay Hoop Earrings, $14 at Topshop

A pop of color, done the hoop earring way.

8. Green Metallic Hoops, $15 at Topshop

Because front-facing hoops are cool, too.

9. Katherine Pearl Hoop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Snag these, and you’ll never have to make the tough choice between pearls or hoops ever again.

10. Matte Hoop Earrings, $14 at Topshop

Just different enough.

11. Manila Huggie Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Statement hoops that feel a little fancy—we’re into it.

12. Essential Geometric Hoop Earrings, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Hoops, crafted with the lover of angles in mind.

13. Three to Me Hoop Earrings, $28 at Free People

Because you can layer every other kind of jewelry—why not layer your hoops, too?

14. Giana Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Rainbow jewelry is having a serious moment this summer, and these hoops are simply making the most of it.

15. Florina Resin Hoops, $48 at Anthropologie

Sparkles are always a good idea.

16. Neve Lucite Huggie Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Because heart jewelry isn’t solely reserved for February.

17. Neon Large Hoop Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Fodder for your next night out.

18. Brianna Heart Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Turn heads every time you turn yours.

19. Hallee Lucite Hoop Earrings, $22 at BaubleBar

Lucite hoops, rendered in pink and dripping with texture? Yes, please.

20. Rahima Raffia Hoop Earrings, $42 at BaubleBar

Match your earrings to your favorite straw bag—because you can.

21. The M Jewelers Pave Ravello Medium Hoop Earring, $130 at Urban Outfitters

Aughts-inspired in the most delightful way possible.

22. Margot Lucite Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A statement hoop that won’t overwhelm your look.

23. Sprinkle of Love Beaded Earrings, $28 at Free People

Beads are a simple way to dress up any summer look. Beaded earrings are an even easier way to do so.

24. Essential Geometric Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect addition to any party-worthy ensemble.

25. Selenne Lucite Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Not too outside the classic hoop norm.

26. Multi-Seadbeed Hoop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Beaded, and striped, and textured—oh my.

27. Octagon Hoop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Delicate, but still distinctly edgy. Is this the best of both worlds?

28. Dannijo Kelly Hoop Earrings, $208 at Anthropologie

Bedazzled enamel hoops weren’t a thing we knew we needed—until now.

29. Siesta Key Resin Hoop Earrings, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Simultaneously mod and contemporary—we’re on board.

30. Engraved Hoop Earrings, $14 at Topshop

These are about as classic as a not-so-basic hoop earring gets.

31. Resin Hex Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Perfect for fans of camp and ’80s lovers, alike.

32. Essential Geometric Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to play as well with low-key tee-and-jeans combos as they will with your go-to summer party dress.

33. Helyn Lucite Hoop Earrings, $21 at BaubleBar

We were obsessed with lucite accessories last summer. And if this earring selection is any indication, we’re pretty damn obsessed with them this summer, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.