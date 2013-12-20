You Need This: A Hooded Sweatshirt That Comes With Built-In Headphones

File this under “why didn’t we think of that?” The HoodieBuddie is a brand of sweatshirts designed with built-in earbuds designed so that you’ll never lose your friggin’ headphones ever again. Toss your hoodie on, and plug your iPhone or iPod right in.

The hoodies—which range in price from $52 to $92—come in ten different styles for women, each containing waterproof, machine-washable earbuds with standard headphone jacks in the front pocket. Some of the styles include an HBmic, which is a microphone with audio control, embedded in the drawstring. And still others contain an HBconnect auxiliary-input, which allows you to share music with friends (who are standing nearby).

We think this is an idea that couldn’t come soon enough. And apparently Betty White agrees. She’s signed on to be one of the brand’s ambassadors/designers, along with the band New Found Glory, and the ice cream brand Cool Haus.

Check out Betty talking about what it’s like to be a hoodie mogul below: