Honor Brings Out the Pretty Girls in Pretty Dresses

Last night Honor designer Giovanna Randall celebrated the opening of her first ever boutique in NYC’s Meatpacking District with mini apps, champagne, cocktails and pretty girls in pretty dresses, many of them by the brand at hand.

It wasn’t just about lovely new clothes on a lovely New York spring night, though. In honor of the milestone, Randall made a donation to New Yorkers For Children, a non-profit organization that partners with the Administration for Children’s Services to improve the lives of children in foster care in New York City.

The designer agreed to answer some of our most pressing questions, get the inside view below:

Why the Meatpacking District was a good fit for your first store?

This has always been one of my favorite areas in Manhattan. I love the mix of high end fashion boutiques and great restaurants set against the grit of what it used to be. It’s become even more dynamic with the addition of the High Line. Just when you think you’ve seen all of this city, something great like the High Line emerges, and you’re literally seeing it from a new perspective. HONOR is very much about remembering, and for lack of a better word, honoring what was, but also embracing what’s new and fresh. This area felt like the perfect home.

What was your vision for the dcor?

I worked very closely with Jesse James and Lisa Ano of Aesthetic Movement to create a place that felt like the perfect home for HONOR. I think that if you are going to buy luxury, then embrace it, live in it. Dont be afraid to get it a little dirty (it can always be cleaned). I want HONOR clothing to always feel accessible and tangible, not too precious. It was very important to me that we created an environment that was a jewel box, but at the same time, very warm and inviting. We want our customers to come in make themselves comfortable on the couch. Have a cup of tea (we’re serving Bellocq Tea), peruse the books (which tie in with my inspirations) and enjoy the environment that we created. I cant imagine a better way to showcase the collection. I’ve always loved mid-century modern, and lately ’70s glam furniture, so there’s definitely a thread of that throughout the space.



And who is the Honor girl?

The Honor muse is that woman who takes over any room she walks into. Shes carefree and mysterious and shes ultra stylish, but she also can’t resist jumping in a pile of leaves. I know not everyone is that girl in every moment, but I think most of us have her in there somewhere. Thats who I design for.

With dresses in the $2500 range, Honor is definitely an investment brand, but the ethereal, light and lovely creations have that everlasting love vibe. Read: you’re going to want to wear this level of pretty for seasons to come. Click through for the girls who show how it’s done.



HONOR

68 Gansevoort Street, (Washington & Greenwich)

New York, NY 10014

All photos: Courtesy of Billy Farrell for Honor