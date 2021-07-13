This $15 Amazon Crop Top Saved My Miami Vacay Wardrobe

For reasons I cannot quite explain, I have found myself with an insatiable urge to start dressing like a college freshman again. And if you don’t know what I mean by that, allow me to explain. While some college freshmen are timid and shy, others embrace the rush of their brand-new surroundings, not to mention the ability to style up OOTDs without their parents approving their ‘fits. More often than not, this results in a slightly sluttier wardrobe (at least, it did for me!) full of affordable crop tops and body-con basics.

By my senior year, I had pretty much sworn off of wearing aggressive club attire to decidedly non-aggressive events, but something about dressing down for the last year and a half has left me itching to do more. Even, some might say, to do a little too much. Heck, I want to do the most!

Because of this, I’ve been buying going-out clothes like a madwoman and finding absolutely any excuse to wear them. You want to do brunch? I’ve got the perfect cut-out halter maxi. Happy hour? Let me grab my sheer printed matching set. But out of all my risqué impulse buys, none have served me so well as a good crop top. And honey, this one’s the best.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re like me, you’ve definitely seen some version of this top on TikTok over the last few months. Women of all shapes and sizes have been hyping it up, many starting off skeptical and ending wowed at just how good it looks on.

The standout detail is the underwire notch beneath the bust, which adds an ample amount of sex appeal without actually being all that revealing. Perfect for someone like me, who wants an excuse to wear something sexy but doesn’t actually have anywhere wild to go.

As a size 10/12 with a 34F chest, I went with the size Large in classic black, although the top’s sizing extends up to XL and it comes in TK shades. For just $15, I wasn’t exactly expecting designer-level quality, so I thought the black would be best at masking any imperfections in the garment.

When it first arrived, the underwire wasn’t slid properly into place, but it only took seconds for me to work it through and get it sorted. Annoying? Yes. Worth a second of struggle? Again, I’d have to say yes. When I put the top on, I felt like a cast member of Too Hot To Handle. Somebody break a rule with me!!!

The top is advertised on Amazon with the straps being criss-crossed in the front, but because I didn’t want to risk a funky tanline while wearing it in the Miami heat, I wore it as more of a halter style, and I think it looked just as good. That said, I can’t wait to try styling it the other way, too.

After wearing it out, I came to the decision that I probably could’ve sized up for an even better fit on my chest, although the actual waist of the garment fit like a glove. So, to my fuller-chested ladies: If you’re reading this, size up!

Moral of the story? If you see me dressing provocatively this summer and want to get in on the Hot Girl Summer fun, there’s no shame in impulse-ordering a crop top or two that makes you feel sexy in your own skin. Especially if it only costs you $15 bucks.