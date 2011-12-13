Honeydukes Take Note: Chocolate Bombs Are All The Rage

If Harry Potter had known about this, he wouldn’t have made such a big deal about Exploding Bon Bons and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans. The UK’s Conran Shop is the proud home of theBraquier Chocolate Bomb, perfect for adding a little spice to a holiday snoozefest.

Great for that lull in between ham and Christmas cookies, all you have to do is light the wick and thirty seconds later you’ll have yourself a chocolate-y explosion of sugared almonds, small toys and other sweet treats. While this bomb might be a steal to the folks over in Washington DC, the89 price tag might seem excessive to those of us who aren’t used to spending quite that much on a post-dinner giggle.

The Daily Mail has a suggestion for those who wish to bypass the expense of the chocolate bomb: Bite the Bullet. This game, which only costs7.99, includes twelve chocolate bullets, with one incognito chocolate packing some serious heat in the form of hot chili. Pass the bite-sized edible weapons around the table and wait for someone to burst out into tears. That’s most likely the unsuspecting guest who got a mouthful of unwanted spice.

Who knew dessert could be so interesting?

